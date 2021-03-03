Will Grigg's character defended by MK Dons boss as return to form continues during League One loan spell

Will Grigg has settled in quickly to life back at MK Dons.

Will Grigg's attitude has been defended as he continued his stellar star to his loan spell at MK Dons with a goal on Tuesday evening.

The Northern Ireland striker had endured a tough time at Sunderland, scoring just eight goals in 61 appearances, but returned to his former club in the January window and since arriving back at Stadium MK, has scored three goals and assisted two in only six matches.

The latest goal came in a narrow 3-2 reverse at Gillingham but his previous strikes helped earn wins over Shrewsbury and Northampton.

It's a return to the sort of form Grigg hasn't enjoyed since he netted 19 League One goals to fire Wigan to promotion in the 17/18 season, netting a combined total of only nine league goals for Athletic and Sunderland in the following two campaigns.

Grigg also hasn't played internationally since 2018, not even called up to a Northern Ireland squad since March 2019, when he was forced to pull out of the squad for a Euro 2020 qualifying double-header with an ankle injury.

Those frustrating couple of years for club and country have led to some questioning the striker's desire to spark his career back into flame but, according to Dons manager Russell Martin, there is no hint of any such attitude issues.

"He's not driven by money or accolades, he's driven by having respect of his team-mates," Martin said last week.

"We all know what a good player he is. He's had a tough time.

"One of the things he's been unfairly accused of by people who don't know him or aren't behind closed doors is losing a bit of hunger.

"When I spoke to people about him, people questioned that, and you don't want to have that questioned as a character.

"Other than his ability, which you cannot question, people might ask about his character but he has been brilliant.

"He's become really important to us really quickly. As long as he can prove us right and everyone else wrong, with his goals and in other ways, we'll really enjoy having him here."

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough faces a selection dilemma with regard to his strikeforce for this month's opening World Cup qualifiers.

In 52 international fixtures since the victorious Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, six out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Grigg, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce and Paul Smyth) have scored only 20 goals between them, seven of those from Hull City striker Magennis.

However, this season League One is chock-full of scoring Northern Irish players.

Accrington Stanley's uncapped Dion Charles has netted 14 league goals so far this term, with Magennis on nine alongside injured midfielder Matty Lund and Washington on seven. Elsewhere, Liam Boyce is the top scorer in the Scottish Championship while Kyle Lafferty is back in regular action with Kilmarnock.

Add in a returning-to-form Will Grigg and it makes for an interesting choice for the Northern Ireland manager as he bids to solve his goal-scoring problem.