Will Grigg's Sunderland nightmare could end before transfer window shuts while loan moves possible for Ethan Galbraith and Paul Smyth

Will Grigg has scored just eight goals in 61 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland.

Will Grigg's Sunderland frustrations could be coming to an end in the closing days of the January transfer window, while fellow Northern Ireland internationals Paul Smyth and Ethan Galbraith could be set for loan moves.

Grigg signed for the Black Cats in a £4m deal at the tail end of the 2019 January window but has since scored just five League One goals, failing to rediscover the form that saw him shoot Wigan to promotion with 19 goals in the 17/18 campaign.

His most recent strike was way back in October 2019 and Grigg has started just four times in League One this season.

Now Shrewsbury are understood to have revived their interest in bringing the 29-year-old to New Meadow, having almost landed him on loan one year ago.

League Two side Salford City, co-owned by Manchester United legends Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, are also said to hold a long-term interest in Grigg, although MK Dons boss Russell Martin has all-but ruled out a move for the forward.

Should a bid come from any interested party ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, Sunderland manager Lee Johnston has left the door open to a potential departure.

“I have had discussions with Will and I think he feels it hasn't gone as well as he'd hoped it would in the last 18 months," he said.

“If there's a challenge and a change that suits all parties in the short term, we might have a look at it.

“Saying that, me personally, I am more than happy having Will Grigg as one of four strikers, and a fit, motivated version which you would hope to get considering he's been out of the team with (a knee) injury for a while.”

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith may be set for a short-term move away from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is understood to have been the subject of interest from unnamed Championship clubs, although United are weighing up the worth of a loan deal after Dylan Levitt's temporary switch to Charlton was cut short as he made just five appearances for the League One side.

It's an issue familiar to Northern Ireland forward Paul Smyth, who is expected to be recalled by QPR after going in and out of favour at the Valley, partly thanks to the form of international team-mate Conor Washington.

While Washington has netted seven League One goals this term, Smyth has started only eight league games. If and then he is recalled, it is thought that Accrington Stanley may offer an alternative options for regular game-time.

"If (QPR) call him back, they call him back," said Charlton chief Lee Bowyer. "That’s their decision. But Paul Smyth has been excellent around the place.

“He’s missing out because we’ve got Ronnie (Schwartz), we’ve got Conor (Washington), we’ve got people that can play in his position. That’s football, that’s the way it works.”

Meanwhile, Rangers' Northern Irish winger Jordan Jones has again been linked with a move to Aberdeen as a makeweight in the bid to bring Dons midfielder Scott Wright to Ibrox this month.

The former Scotland Under 21 international has signed a pre-contract agreement to move this summer, although Rangers are keen to get a deal done to make the switch immediate. That could reportedly involve Jones going in the opposite direction, with his own Gers career in tatters having not featured since being suspended for a breach of Covid regulations in November.

Elsewhere, Corry Evans is nearing a return for Blackburn Rovers, in line to feature for the Under 23 side in the coming weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in November.

Goalkeeper Ollie Webber, who stepped up to the Northern Ireland Under 21 squad earlier this season, made a successful debut for Dover Athletic in their 3-1 National league win over Barnet after moving on loan from Crystal Palace. With both Trevor Carson and Michael McGovern out for the season, NI boss Ian Baraclough needs a third goalkeeper to join Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Conor Hazard in the senior squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers.