Women’s Euro 2022 tickets: How you can apply for Northern Ireland’s group games against England, Austria and Norway and admission prices

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels is hoping that plenty of the Green and White Army will spend their July holidays on England’s sunny south coast next year to cheer on his side at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

The draw confirmed that all three of Northern Ireland’s group stage matches will be played in Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

First up is Norway on July 11 (kick-off 8pm) before a meeting with Austria four days later (5pm) and the group conclusion against England on July 15 (8pm).

Shiels has suggested that the venue and timing of the games makes it an ideal holiday destination for any football fans with time off work.

"We have a thing called the July fortnight when everybody shuts down,” he explained to the English media after yesterday’s draw. “There will be lots of holiday-makers going. Southampton's pretty close to France, it's warmer."

So just how can you make sure you’re in St Mary’s Stadium?

How do I get tickets for Euro 2022?

The Irish FA’s tickets are on sale now for those that pre-registered up until Thursday 4 November, subject to availability.

If you haven’t registered, there will be a ballot for Northern Ireland supporters available from 11-18 November.

And the general UEFA application window is now open for tickets across all 31 matches at next year’s finals and you can apply here on the Uefa ticketing portal.

The ballot application window will close on November 16 and all applicants will be notified of whether or not they have been successful by November 26.

What price are match tickets?

For Northern Ireland’s games against Norway and Austria, tickets range from £5 for a concession ticket in category three to £20 for a full price ticket in category one. Concession tickets are aged 16 and under and are half the price of full tickets.

For the game against England, tickets range from £7.50 for a concession ticket in category three to £40 for a full price ticket in category one. Concession tickets are aged 16 and under and are half the price of full tickets.

You can also apply for a Ticket+ in games at St Mary’s, which includes a spot in hospitality and access to food, which is not complimentary. For the England game, a Ticket+ is £79. For the Norway and Austria matches, it costs £39.

Wheelchair tickets and Easy Access tickets are also available, priced at £15 for the England match and £10 for the other two matches. Proof of disability is required and tickets come with an additional guest.

How many tickets can I apply for?

You can apply for up to 10 tickets per match, although all 10 must be in the same category.

What are the chances I will actually get tickets in the ballot?

The tournament organisers reckon you have a good chance of getting tickets for Northern Ireland’s matches!

Uefa have a traffic light system to determine just how difficult it might be to secure tickets for each individual game. Luckily for Northern Ireland, none of their three group games have been ranked as red, which would have meant all tickets are expected to go to ballot.

That’s probably because St Mary’s, with 32,505 seats, is the stadium with the fourth highest capacity at the tournament, behind Wembley, Old Trafford and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, but only behind the latter by less than 200 seats.

The final group game against England has been ranked as amber, meaning only the lower priced tickets are expected to go to a ballot while the games against both Norway and Austria are green, meaning there’s plenty of availability although a ballot is still possible.

You can further increasing your chances by ticking the box that says you’re willing to move up or down one ticket category.