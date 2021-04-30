Women's World Cup qualifying draw: Northern Ireland to face in England in qualifiers for 2023 tournament

Northern Ireland players celebrate reaching the Euro finals in England next summer after 2-0 win over Ukraine at Seaview last night

Northern Ireland will take on England in the qualifying campaign for the 2023 Women's World Cup finals.

Kenny Shiels' side, who are looking forward to the Euro finals next summer, will have to turn their attentions to the global competition, with the qualifiers due to begin in September.

They've been drawn in Group D of the qualifiers, alongside England, Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg.

All group winners progress to the finals automatically, with runners-up entering a rather convoluted play-off process which at its conclusion sees one team enter the finals and another progress to the inter-continental play-offs against nine other sides from across the globe, playing for three finals places.

Northern Ireland entered the draw in pot three thanks to their all-time high ranking of 48th in the world.

Austria were the third-toughest team that Northern Ireland could have faced from top two, ranked 21st in the world. In the Euro 2023 qualifying campaign, they qualified automatically for the finals by finishing runners-up in their group, dropping points only to top-seeded France.

Northern Ireland last met England, of course, in a friendly at St George's Park earlier this year, with the world number six side coming out 6-0 winners. The last time the sides met in competitive fixtures was during the Euro 2009 qualifying campaign, with England winning 4-0 at home and 2-0 away.

North Macedonia, it will be hoped, should provide little difficulty for Shiels' side out of pot four after their recent slide to their worst ever world ranking of 131st.

The remaining sides are Latvia, ranked 97th, and Luxembourg (122nd).

The qualifiers will be played on the following dates: 13–21 September 2021, 18–26 October 2021, 22–30 November 2021, 4–12 April 2022, 29 August–6 September 2022 and the UEFA play-offs on 3–11 October 2022.

2023 Women's World Cup: UEFA qualifying draw

Group A: Sweden, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia (Five team group)

Group B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands (Five team group)

Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus (Five team group)

Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg

Group E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro

Group F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia

Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania

Group H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria

Group I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia

