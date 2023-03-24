World-class Manchester City trio have helped me develop, reveals Shea Charles

Teenage midfielder Shea Charles relished the opportunity to start for Northern Ireland in their European Championship opener, using the knowledge he has gained from listening to Manchester City team-mates Fernandinho, Rodri and Kalvin Phillips.

Charles grew into the game on Thursday night and at times in the second half was controlling the centre of the park as Northern Ireland cruised to a 2-0 win in San Marino thanks to a Dion Charles double.

It was an impressive display from the 19-year-old earning his fifth cap and a first under Michael O’Neill. Given the world-class players at City, it has proved impossible to date to break into Pep Guardiola’s side but that hasn’t stopped Charles from enjoying a football education at the club.

Charles revealed that before Fernandinho left Manchester, the pair would speak about the positional side of the game and he continues to learn from Rodri and Phillips.

“It’s because they play in my position. Watching them, learning, asking questions, that’s the main thing,” said Charles.

“The reading of the game, game intelligence and a good range of passing is really important.”

Asked about breaking into the City side and his future, Charles said: “Yeah, it will be difficult, but I’m confident in my own abilities. Training with them, learning from them all the time, it’s just a great experience.

“At the moment I’m just going to see out the season and we’ll see what happens. Hopefully… I’d love to stay at City, that’s obviously the main target, but you never know, so we’ll see.”

What we know for sure is that O’Neill rates the teenager highly, choosing to play him in such a key role to start the Euro qualifying campaign.

The FIFA rankings tell us that San Marino are the worst international side around but even so it was a big call from the manager to start the youngster ahead of more experienced midfielders.

It will be intriguing to see if O’Neill keeps faith with Charles against Finland on Sunday.

“I really enjoyed it out there, it’s always good to get a good result, especially away from home. I just hope that we can go out on Sunday and get another good result,” said Charles.

“It was good that we could score one of our early chances. Before the game Michael said they would sit back and, ‘Just relax, your time will come’.

“We’ll now turn our attention to Finland and hopefully we’ll get a good result.”

Playing alongside Charles in midfield was George Saville, who said: “Shea is how he is on the pitch off the pitch too; he’s very comfortable and very relaxed, which is what you need in a young lad. He listens, and he has a fantastic future ahead of him if he wants it.”

Saville also had words of praise for the other teenager who started and performed well, Conor Bradley.

“Conor has been brilliant at Bolton this year, I’ve seen a few of their games and he’s very aggressive the way he attacks down that right side,” he said.

The Millwall midfielder added: “It’s a positive start to get the three points. As the manager said to us after the game, we’ve only been together three days, there’s a lot of new faces, a lot of young lads have come in and we played well. When we went two up we could punish them a bit more, score more goals, but it’s the start of a new campaign and we’ll look at the positives.

“In the first half we looked lively, created chances and that first goal from Dion was a great finish. The second straight after half-time was good for us. The last 20 minutes we needed to be a bit more aggressive with the ball, go for more goals, but three points, happy days.

“It’ll be good to get back home against Finland. You know what it’s like at Windsor, exciting for us, another good opportunity. We’re going into that off the back of a comfortable win so we’re going to be positive and attack it.”