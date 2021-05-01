World Cup qualifiers against England will be a fantastic experience, claims Furness

More excitement: Rachel Furness and the Northern Ireland team will face England in qualifying games for the 2023 World Cup

Given what Northern Ireland achieved in qualifying for the Women's Euro 2022 finals against all the odds there was already great excitement ahead of the World Cup 2023 draw.

That, however, is nothing compared to anticipation level that has come on the back of it.

As well as a first ever major tournament looming on the horizon, Northern Ireland can now look forward to two clashes with England in the next 18 months.

The knock-on effect of the Covid-19 pandemic mean those teams who have reached the European finals in England will play a full season of qualifiers and record goalscorer Rachel Furness believes things have fallen perfectly for Northern Ireland, with the hope that when Uefa announce the fixtures early next week the away game against the English comes early in the campaign.

"It's going to be fantastic because we will be going to England to play against England, it will be part of our preparation for the Euros, and we will get to play at a big stadium with a big crowd," said Rachel.

"If anything that is going to help the whole squad in what is going to be the norm next summer. It will be great exposure and a great experience for us as a squad when we play the away game in England."

Ranked sixth in the world and third in Europe, England will be fancied to run away with the group. That leaves Northern Ireland to battle with Austria if they are to make a second successive play-off.

Austria are also Euro 2022-bound and France were the only team to score against them in qualification which is a measure of the challenge that will face Kenny Shiels' team when the campaign kicks off in August.

North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg make up the group and having made the Euros ahead of two teams seeded above them when the draw was made, Furness is wary of Northern Ireland falling victim to one of the factors that has played a part in their recent success.

"It's the first time that we've been in pot three and we have to beat the teams that are under us before we think about targetting Austria or England," she said.

"We have to make sure we don't underestimate the teams who are below us because from the previous campaign I feel like teams maybe underestimated us.

"We know as the underdog the fire that you can get from that. We have to take care of the teams that are seeded under us and then target Austria to pick up points and really put the pressure on in the group and keep this dream going.

"I think the belief in the squad at the minute, what we have just achieved, there is no reason why we can't cause another upset."