Yellow shirts, probable line-up and commentary team: All you need to know about San Marino versus Northern Ireland

Competition: Euro 2024 Qualifying, Group H. The top two from the group that also includes Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan and Slovenia will qualify for the finals in Germany next summer

When and Where: The game will take place in Serravalle on Thursday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Stadium: The Stadio Olimpico di San Marino can host up to 7,000 fans but tonight’s game is expected to attract a crowd of around 1,000 spectator.

Referee: Gergő Bogár of Hungary will take charge of his first senior international. The 31-year-old booked three players during Sunday’s clash between Gyori and Kazincbarcika.

TV Coverage: The match will be broadcast live on ViaPlay from 7:15pm. Carrickfergus-born commentator Michael Clarke will be joined by Belfast Telegraph columnist Stephen Craigan for the big match.

ViaPlay is the new name for Premier Sport, which has broadcast several Northern Ireland internationals in the recent past.

If you don’t have access to ViaPlay, Stephen Watson will front BBC Two Northern Ireland’s highlights show at 11.15pm.

Colours: Northern Ireland will wear their new yellow and black away kit for the first time tonight. The shirt takes inspiration from Belfast’s famous Harland and Wolff shipyard.

Northern Ireland’s Squad Numbers: 1 Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 2 Conor Bradley, 3 Jamal Lewis, 4 Daniel Ballard, 5 Trai Hume, 6 George Saville, 7 Eoin Toal, 8 Cameron McGeechan, 9 Conor Washington, 10 Dion Charles, 11 Shane Ferguson, 12 Conor Hazard, 13 Iaasc Price, 14 Sean Goss, 15 Jordan Thompson, 16 Dale Taylor, 17 Paddy McNair, 18 Gavin Whyte, 19 Shea Charles, 20 Craig Cathcart, 21 Josh Magennis, 22 Ciaran Brown, 23 Luke Southwood

Team News: Michael O’Neill has several difficult decisions to make.

Will he opt for Ian Baraclough’s wing-back formation, or revert to his preferred 4-3-3?

Assuming he goes for a flat back four Dan Ballard and captain Craig Cathcart will almost certainly start in front of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The right-back berth is up for grabs with both Conor Bradley and Trai Hume in good form. Jamal Lewis is generally Northern Ireland’s favoured left-back but the Newcastle United man has barely played a game this season, so Shane Ferguson may get the nod.

In midfield, Paddy McNair is likely to be joined in midfield by Jordan Thompson and George Saville.

Bolton striker Dion Charles will start at centre forward. The wide slots are up for grabs with Gavin Whyte, Josh Magennis and Conor Washington in contention, although the Rotherham United man isn’t fully fit. Other options include playing Bradley and Ferguson as wingers.

Northern Ireland’s Probable Line-Up: (4-3-3) Peacock-Farrell; Bradley, Ballard, Cathcart, Ferguson; McNair, Saville, Thompson; Whyte, D.Charles, Magennis

San Marino’s Last Five Games: 12/6/22 Malta (A) 0-1, 21/9/22 Seychelles (H) 0-0, 26/9/22 Estonia (H) 0-4, 17/11/22 St Lucia (A) 1-1, 20/11/22 St Lucia (A) 0-1

Previous Meetings: 15/10/08 Northern Ireland 4 San Marino 0 (Healy, McCann, Lafferty, Davis); 11/02/09 San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 3 (McAuley, McCann, Brunt); 8/10/16 Northern Ireland 4 San Marino 0 (Davis, Lafferty 2, Ward); 1/9/17 San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 3 (Magennis 2, Davis)

Fancy a Flutter?: BetMcLean has a Northern Ireland win priced at 1/16 with a draw 9/1. If you think San Marino can cause a huge upset they are available at 25/1.