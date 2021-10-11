You have to believe in your own ability at this level, says Ballymena Under-21 star Ryan Waide

Waide played in the away match against Russia on Friday night when John Schofield’s players were a touch unfortunate to lose 1-0, leaving them with three points from their opening three matches.

Contrast that with the Spanish youngsters, who defeated Slovakia 3-2 on the same evening to go clear at the top of Group C with nine points out of nine. They have also scored nine goals and will be looking for more in Seville in game day four.

With Spain one of the favourites to win the tournament, Waide appreciates the task in hand for Northern Ireland, who are bottom of their group on goal difference.

“The quality in the teams we are playing is up there. At this level they are some of the best players in the world but, equally, we all believe in each other and believe we can get results in every game we play in, and we go out on the pitch to win,” said Sky Blues ace Waide.

“You have to back yourself and believe you are going to win ahead of every game. There is no fear factor, you have to believe in your own ability.”

That’s exactly how Waide’s former Linfield team-mate Shayne Lavery approached a Euro tie away to Spain in 2018 when Ian Baraclough was in charge of the Under-21s.

In a stunning result, Northern Ireland won 2-1, with Lavery on target. Since then he has won back to back league titles with Linfield, earned a move to Blackpool and established himself as a key player in the senior international squad.

Lavery is an inspiration to talented Irish League young guns aiming to move across the water.

“Shayne is flying in England. In my last year at Linfield Shayne was there and I saw what he’s all about and his quality is unbelievable,” says Waide.

“He came home from England to play for Linfield and had a fresh start and he has kicked on and done really well, showing what can be achieved.

“Everybody as a young kid wants to be a professional and everyone wants to play in England because it is a higher standard with better clubs. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it is something I’d be really open to.

“When I meet up with the Under-21 squad it gives you an inside look into full-time football and a chance to train and play with quality players.”

At club level, Waide has been one of the few bright sparks for Ballymena this season. He is confident that under manager David Jeffrey results will turn.

“I think Davy is brilliant. He is such a players' manager and the buzz around the changing room is top notch. Obviously results haven’t gone our way so far this season but the heads never drop and I feel we will turn things around,” says Waide.