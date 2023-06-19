Youth teams impacted by DCI John Caldwell shooting invited to Windsor for NI game

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood has invited representatives from Beragh Swifts and Tummery Athletic to Windsor Park for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Northern Ireland and Kazakhstan.

The Tyrone football clubs were impacted by the attack on senior police officer John Caldwell in February when the Detective Chief Inspector was shot after coaching a youth football team in Omagh.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured in the attack by two gunmen at a sports complex in Omagh. He was discharged from hospital in April and has continued his recovery.

Mr Kirkwood recognises the traumatic experience both clubs have gone through since the shooting and on behalf of the IFA asked Beragh and Tummery officials if they would like to attend the international match.

He said: “I am delighted to have both clubs join us this evening. What happened in February was shocking and has no place in our society.

"Football is a sport that unites people and communities in times of adversity. We have seen this first hand with the response to events in Omagh.

"The Irish FA has worked in partnership with a number of organisations from across the community to support the volunteers and youth players at Beragh Swifts and Tummery Athletic in response to the attack on John Caldwell and we will continue to promote, foster and develop football for all in Northern Ireland.

“Our thoughts remain with John and everyone in the local community as they continue their recovery.”

The shooting on February 22 happened in front of school children including Mr Caldwell's son.

It was widely condemned by political representatives across Northern Ireland.

Police believe dissident republican group the New IRA may have acted with an organised crime gang to carry out the attack.

Last month, seven people appeared in court charged with Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

The detective spent almost two months in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

On May 24, he attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, with King Charles and Queen Camilla – his first public appearance since the shooting.

The senior detective had a private meeting with the King ahead of the event, while the Queen spent some time speaking to him at the party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also visited Mr Caldwell in hospital in April.

The PM later referred to the meeting in a speech to guests at a gala dinner at Hillsborough to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Sunak said the detective had told him that Northern Ireland must not go back to the violence of the past.

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach: DCI John Caldwell,” he said at the dinner in April.

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘We can’t go back’.”