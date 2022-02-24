Invasion fallout: Russia facing expulsion on all major sporting fronts as Republic of Ireland's Ukraine tie set for move

Russia are facing the prospect of expulsion from major sporting events, such as the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup finals and the removal of hosting rights for the Champions League final this year.

Sporting bodies will take guidance from national governments in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Sanctions at UN level would force sporting bodies to employ those sanctions, as happened in Belarus where EU sanctions caused Belarus to lose out on hosting the world championships in ice hockey last year and the national football team were not allowed to play their most recent home World Cup qualifiers in Belarus, playing instead in Russia.

UEFA will also inform national bodies of the implications on sport caused by Russia's invasion.

The FAI say they are awaiting the outcome of a UEFA Executive Committee meeting tomorrow ahead of the proposed Nations League games against Ukraine in June. Ukraine are due to host the Republic of Ireland on June 14th.

It had already been flagged by the FAI that the tie would be moved from Kyiv to Lviv but since today's developments, there is no prospect of the game being played in Ukraine, with a likely move to a neutral venue like Poland.

In a statement, the FAI said they were prepared to host Ukraine in Dublin in June in their home leg of that Nations League tie but more information will be available after UEFA meet tomorrow, where there will be pressure on to impose sanctions on Russia, such as removal of the hosting rights for St Petersburg for the Champions League final and even Russia's participation in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Nations League.

"The FAI will continue to communicate on an ongoing basis with our Government, our colleagues at UEFA and the Ukraine Association of Football with regards to the latest developments and the implications for the Ukraine v Republic of Ireland fixture in the UEFA Nations League, currently fixed for Lviv on Tuesday, June 14th," the association said today.

"The FAI will also welcome Ukraine to Dublin on June 4th for the opening fixture in the UEFA Nations League campaign. The FAI awaits the outcome of the UEFA ExCo meeting on Friday, February 25th which has been called to discuss the current situation in the Ukraine."

The meeting referred to in the statement is the an extraordinary meeting called by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin for Friday following Russia’s invasion.

It is understood contingency plans are being drawn up over where to host this season’s Champions League final, which had been awarded to Russia.

The final is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg’s 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena on May 28 but Russia’s attack looks likely to force a change of venue.

European football’s governing body said it will “take all necessary decisions” after Friday’s meeting.

Locally in Ukraine, the immediate reaction of authorities was to suspend the domestic league. "After the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the championship draw has been suspended," the Ukrainian league said in a statement issued 24 hours before the league was due to resume following the winter break.

Dynamo Kyiv issued a statement on their social media channels, proclaiming their resistance to the invasion. "We are on our land, and we will not give it to anyone! For us - the truth, for us victory! We will definitely win, and Ukrainians from Uzhgorod to Lugansk, from Chernihiv to Sevastopol will be proud that they are citizens of a great state called Ukraine," the club said.

Dynamo's veteran Romanian-born coach Mircea Lucescu vowed to stay and support the nation. "I will not leave Kyiv, I will not return to Romania, I am not a coward. I hope this war started by idiots will be stopped as soon as possible. I never considered it possible that a war would start," Lucescu said today.

Former national team manager Andriy Shevchencko called for unity in the face of Russia's attack. "Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite! In unity, we will win! Glory to Ukraine," said Shevchenko.

The Ukrainian Football association have called on UEFA and FIFA to immediately ban any teams from Russia from taking part in their tournaments.

Zenit St Petersburg, who are in the Europa League, are the only Russian club still involved in the knockout phase of UEFA's club competitions, while Zenit's home town is due to host the Champions League final this year.

But the game's governing body in Ukraine have demanded a swift response to Russia's invasion.

In a statement today, the Ukrainian FA said their board had opted, "to send to FIFA and UEFA appropriate appeals prohibiting the participation of national teams and clubs of Russia to participate in any international competitions under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA.

"To send an appeal to UEFA regarding the decision as soon as possible to change the city and country of the UEFA Champions League final of the 2021/2022 season and the UEFA Super Cup-2023.”

Russia were due to play at home to Poland in a semi-final play-off for the World Cup in March, with the winners of that tie at home to either Sweden or the Czech Republic, but political and sporting figures in Poland have already expressed their extreme concern about being asked to travel to Moscow.

Ukraine are also involved in the World Cup play-offs, drawn away to Scotland in the semi-final, as either Wales or Austria would have home advantage for the play-off final.

Even before the invasion in the early hours of Thursday, Polish MEP Tomasz Frankowski, a former international capped 22 times at senior level, had called for UEFA to announce that St Petersburg would not host the Champions League final.

"The invasion of Ukraine is a moment that makes us think about what is really important in life. The possibility of declaring war on a European state should meet with clear opposition not only politically but also the entire sports community," Frankowski said.