Ipswich fans optimistic about their future as Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna takes the reins at Portman Road

Ipswich Town fans have applauded the club for making a brave move in bringing in Manchester United assistant first-team coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

The 35-year-old Fermanagh man has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Paul Cook at the League One club.

McKenna was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team at Old Trafford and stayed on after the Norwegian was sacked last month.

“It feels like the right time, project and club to make my first step into first-team management,” said McKenna. “Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here.”

McKenna’s lack of managerial experience has led some fans to conclude the club has taken a gamble but others feel he must have learned from working with Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho at United.

One Town supporter said: “I’m 100% behind it. We haven’t adapted to the new modern coaching approach and I think and hope he will bring that. I think it’s refreshing to have someone with no baggage, no talk of what he did at other clubs, who he failed to get up, who he got up etc.”

Another added: “To convince a Man Utd first-team coach to drop to L1 is a significant coup for the owners. Especially if he brings (Martyn) Pert with him too. You’d imagine significant promises on funding have been made too. Big risks for McKenna and #itfc for different reasons.”

Supporter Alex Hare said: “Great! Can’t wait to get him. Welcome to ITFC. Seems a smart guy with smart ideas about football coaching. Just what we need.”

And another fan added: “Every appointment is a risk but the reward of one of the UK’s most highly respected young coaches coming in definitely outweighs that risk.”

McKenna and assistant manager Martyn Pert, who also leaves United, will officially start their roles on Monday, with John McGreal continuing as caretaker boss for today’s home game against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston says being vaccinated against Covid-19 is the “socially responsible thing to do” after the EFL announced one in four of its players currently had no intention of getting even one jab.

The league said on Thursday it was stepping up its Covid-19 protocols as cases nationwide skyrocket amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus, and by 3pm yesterday, 19 matches across its three divisions had been postponed due to coronavirus infections.

Huddleston insisted vaccination remained a personal choice, but urged footballers and wider society to get the two initial jabs and the booster.

“I recognise that some people can’t get vaccinated, but we all need to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to overcome their reluctance,” the minister said.

“The facts speak for themselves. The overwhelming majority of those seriously ill from Covid in hospital are unvaccinated.

“The most important thing anyone — including footballers — can do to protect themselves, co-workers and loved ones is to get vaccinated and get a booster.

“Getting the jab is the socially responsible thing to do.”