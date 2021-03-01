Ireland and UK set to bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup finals

The UK and Ireland are set to bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, it has emerged.

A statement made on behalf of the five football associations that govern the sport in Northern Ireland, the Republic, England, Scotland and Wales confirmed that the UK government had committed to support the prospective bid.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022," continued the statement.

"Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

"If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community."

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Mr Johnson announced he will be working with Mr Martin’s government to secure the rights to hold the 2030 World Cup.

He said Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce millions in funding for UK and Ireland’s joint pitch in tomorrow’s UK Budget.

“We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place,” Mr Johnson said. “It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country."

The Prime Minister said there is a “wealth of existing stadia” in Ireland and the UK which will support the bid.

“Precise details of the involvement of each nation, including which cities and stadia will be involved, is yet to be determined. A five association bid provides a unique opportunity for towns and cities all across Ireland and the UK to engage with, and benefit from, hosting the tournament,” he added.

He said those involved in working on the bid include the English Football Association, Scottish Football Association, Football Association of Wales, Irish Football Association and Football Association of Ireland, and UK government, Scottish Government, Welsh Assembly Government, the Northern Ireland Executive, the Irish Government of Ireland and UK Sport.

“The FIFA World Cup is the largest and most impactful event in the World. Any bid process to host the tournament is always highly competitive and we look forward to developing our hosting proposal and working with FIFA to showcase our incredible assets and hosting credentials. Bidders will only be known once the bid process is formally opened by FIFA in 2022,” he added.