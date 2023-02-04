Irish Cup run is a personal mission for Glentoran boss Rodney McAree

Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree insists his team will require little motivation ahead of tomorrow’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup sixth round tie against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

The memories of last season’s tournament still haunt the east Belfast boys – they were dumped out of the tournament after fielding an ineligible player, Joe Crowe.

Although he played in the win over Newry City, it later emerged the versatile Crowe still had to serve one game of the three-match ban.

After a series of protests, appeals and tribunal sittings, the IFA’s decision stood, and it was Newry who duly took their place in the semi-final of the tournament against Ballymena United.

McAree’s team – unbeaten in three outings since he took over from Mick McDermott – are now bursting to put the record straight.

“The Irish Cup is a massive tournament and one personally I want to do well for Glentoran,” said the former Coleraine manager. “We felt hard done by last year; it should never have happened . . . it should never have been allowed to happen, but it did.

“Ever since the day I walked through the door, I’ve always had a dream of that first Saturday in May – not that we are anywhere near that stage as yet but if we win our next match, we are one step closer.

“This game will maybe be seen as extra motivation or added incentive for our players because of what happened last season, but I don’t think we need any incentive or a motivation – it’s the Irish Cup.

“We have got things moving in the right direction at the football club, it’s about us continuing that.

“Portadown may have been beaten six on Saturday (by Linfield), but it’s their opportunity to focus on something other than trying to pick up League points.

“They have been unfortunate in terms of results, so they’ll see this as a welcome break from that pressure.”

After wins against Newry City and Dungannon Swifts since McAree took over, the acid test came on Monday against Crusaders – and they again passed with flying colours.

“Yes, I knew people would question the fact we beat Newry and Dungannon, but it would be different against Crusaders,” he added. “The players in the dressing room, are the same players that went 15 games unbeaten at the start of the season.

Rodney McAree has overseen three victories since taking over at Glentoran

“We have a lot of quality in there and we still have good quality to come back into the squad. In terms of questioning whether we were capable of beating Crusaders; or where we are as a squad or a team, I think it was harsh on the players.

“The way we played against the Crues was type of performance we were getting earlier in the season . . . the boys put their body on the line. We defended our 18-yard box well.

“For all the balls that came in at us, I don’t remember Aaron McCarey having to make a vital save. Everything he had to deal with straight forward enough.

“Credit to the back four; and the boys who sat in front of the back four. I thought the shift Jay Donnelly put in up front was phenomenal . . . he ran himself into the ground.

“If we are going to do anything, if we are going to win games of football, we must put in the same shift, week after week. We must look for the same level of performance against Portadown.”

McAree believes there is fresh optimism hovering over the club again.

He added: “The boys are enjoying their football again . . . there is a little bit of buzz about the dressing room. There is a buzz during our team meetings and there is a buzz at training.

“We have to build on that . . . we have to keep encouraging people to smile more. A happy player is a better player.

“If we have players moping about the changing room or boys worried about making a mistake, we are not going everything we need out of those players. If we can get players relaxed, enjoying their football with a smile on their face, they will go out and perform for us.

“At this moment in time it’s working, it’s helping us, and it has got us back on track – it’s something we must build on. The crowd was brilliant in midweek; they knew the shift the boys put in.

“It was superb to hear the noise coming out of the stand behind us, their support was phenomenal. They (the fans) deserved a wee bit of fortune, they deserved a good night; a good result and a clean sheet.”