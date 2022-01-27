Irish FA chiefs front up and tackle the burning questions as they launch their new strategy - A Roadmap for Football
Patrick Nelson and Conrad Kirkwood on tickets, major tournament qualification, women’s football and the desire to bring in £100m to IFA coffers over five years
Steven Beacom
At the launch of the Irish Football Association’s new five year corporate strategy called ‘A Roadmap For Football’, Steven Beacom spoke to IFA President Conrad Kirkwood, Chief Executive Patrick Nelson and Northern Ireland great Aaron Hughes, who is the IFA’s Elite Football Development Consultant.