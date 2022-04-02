Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood faces fight to remain in position as Jack Grundie challenges his leadership

Conrad Kirkwood has only been IFA President for one year

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood is facing an unprecedented challenge to his leadership after just one year at the helm.

Millisle native Kirkwood narrowly defeated Jack Grundie by just three votes in last June’s election and was set for a five-year term.

But Linfield Trustee Grundie, as is his right, will return and contest the presidency at this year’s Irish FA AGM despite the re-election of a President usually a fait accompli.

Kirkwood was a late addition to the ticket for President last year after Grundie had been the early favourite to succeed well-respected David Martin, now Fifa Vice-President.

Grundie was bitterly disappointed to lose, but has regrouped and believes he has the support, especially from the senior clubs and Mid Ulster FA, to topple Kirkwood, who represents junior club Abbey Villa.

If successful, Grundie would be the first senior club representative to become Irish FA President since Sammy Walker in 1995.

The former Coleraine chairman fulfilled the role for a short period after Harry Cavan’s retirement and before Jim Boyce began his 12-year tenure.

Nominations for the role closed on Thursday with only Kirkwood and Grundie on the ticket. The President will call an AGM in June and the election will follow later that month.