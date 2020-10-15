Irish FA suspends football matches and training below elite level

The Irish League is to kick off as planned at the weekend.

The Irish FA has confirmed the suspension of all training and football matches below elite level.

Elite level is categorised in Northern Ireland as matches in the men and women’s NIFL Premiership as well as international matches involving Northern Ireland representative teams. They will be the only games allowed to take place during this period of new restrictions.

Irish League fans will still be able to enter grounds for this weekend's opening round of fixtures for the new season.

The announcement comes after a raft of tougher coronavirus restrictions from the NI Executive in a bid to stem the outbreak.

The Irish FA said all football training and matches below elite level will be suspended as of 6pm on Friday, October 16 October.

The organisation said protocols laid out in its ‘A Return to the Everyday Game’ document will be suspended and will not be applicable to grassroots football, both training and matches, during the next month.

Irish FA Foundation programmes, including Electric Ireland Shooting Stars and McDonald's Fun Football, will be postponed for the next four weeks.

The Irwin's Nutty Krust Halloween Football Camps have all been cancelled.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson, said: “We note the decision from the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Our priority is, and has always been, the return of football, both training and matches, in a safe and responsible manner and we will continue to work with stakeholders across the game to meet that objective.”

Both Ulster Rugby and the Northern Ireland national football team have held pilots with 600 fans returning to home matches while Irish League football clubs have welcomed a restricted number of supporters to pre-season friendlies and County Antrim Shield ties.