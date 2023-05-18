4G pitch failure means no Champions League music for Kenny Bruce and Larne at Inver Park this summer

Larne chief Kenny Bruce will not be allowed to fulfil his wish of listening to the Champions League music at Inver Park this summer.

The multi-millionaire owner insisted just a year after taking over the struggling east Antrim club in 2017 that it was his ambition to hear the famous anthem played at new-look Inver, and he believed that his dream was going to become a reality when his hometown club were crowned Premiership champions last month.

But tonight, following a Belfast Telegraph investigation into the suitability of the 4G Inver Park pitch for Champions League matches next season, Larne were forced to release a statement where they confirmed their home stadium did not pass an all-important Fifa test which would have awarded them a ‘Quality Pro’ pitch certificate.

The statement read: “We are disappointed to inform supporters that Inver Park’s synthetic surface has failed one element of the required Fifa Pro Standard pitch test and this means 2023/24 European home legs will be played at an alternative venue.

“As a stadium, Inver Park remains a Uefa Category 2 Stadium, as per the 2023/24 Uefa Club Licence issued by the Irish Football Association and is fit for all domestic fixtures.

“Uefa’s competition rules state that we have until 2nd June to nominate an alternative venue to play our European home games and we will announce where this will be in due course.”

Bruce said he accepts responsibility for the “frustrating” situation which has surfaced just a few weeks after the club’s first Premiership title in their 134-year history.

He commented on Twitter: “Very frustrating. I am sorry to all of our fans. This situation sits with me and I will make sure we pass all pitch tests in the future. I would never have thought our under 5 year old pitch wouldn’t pass the test. We will continue our drive to have Champions League games at Inver.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands Larne have already been rebuffed by one Irish Premiership club in their efforts to find a new ‘home’ for their summer European games, with Crusaders having turned them down on Wednesday.

Larne General Manager Niall Curneen said: “We are bitterly disappointed to have received the news from the test lab that Inver Park has missed out by just one element of the certification required to host European fixtures this summer.

“When our 4G playing surface was installed back in 2018, the pitch had an expected lifespan of 5-7 years.

“Despite still being considered a top-quality surface for NIFL Premiership and all domestic fixtures, we have unfortunately fallen just short of the increasingly high criteria imposed by FIFA.

“The experts advising us through this process have described us as being ‘victims of our own success’ in that while Inver Park has become such a fantastic community hub which is used seven days per week, this has unfortunately accelerated the wear and tear which has led to the situation we find ourselves in today.

“As a club, we are and will always be for the town but will learn from this situation and take the advice provided to shape our future use of facilities.

“As part of that, we will now begin the process of exploring the possibility of replacing the surface within the next 12 months.”

An IFA spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “As part of the entry process to UEFA club competitions, eligible clubs who have qualified for UEFA Club Competition season 2023-24 on sporting merit, have obtained a UEFA Licence, and who are seeking to play on artificial turf must provide confirmation of a FIFA ‘Quality Pro’ certification by 2 June 2023.

“Where a club is unable to provide the competition organiser (UEFA) with such confirmation, it can nominate an alternative compliant venue before this date.”