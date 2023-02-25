A lot at stake as Crusaders get set for Ballymena mission: Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter is eager for Crusaders to hang on in there in the title race

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is hoping his players can keep their foot on the title accelerator as they head to Ballymena United this afternoon.

Although the Sky Blues are now seven League games without a win, the north Belfast side have rarely had a comfortable afternoon on Warden Street.

Crusaders have made Seaview a fortress but questions have been asked about their displays on the road.

Larne are setting the pace in the title charge, six points ahead of Cliftonville, but the fourth-placed Crues are among the chasing pack, just three points behind their north Belfast neighbours.

The Shore Road men go into the Premiership clash with their tails up after leapfrogging Coleraine into fourth place with a deserved 2-0 win at Seaview last weekend following goals from Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky.

“Boys are coming back to full fitness but Ballymena is always a difficult venue,” said the Crues chief.

“But we look forward to the challenge. You need to try to hang in there in this title race as there is a lot at stake, not only for the top three places but where you can find yourself in the European Play-Offs, whether it’s a home or away fixture.

“There’s a lot to play for so you have to fight for every ball and try your best.

“We will get the squad recharged and ready to go again.

“We are strong at Seaview and always try to make it tough for teams. We have been good at home even in Europe when the Gibraltar team (Bruno’s Magpies) and also Basel didn’t get a win here.

“It’s important to keep that going but this League is so difficult with everyone capable of beating each other and you have to ride through the storm sometimes.

“There’s a long way to go but it was pleasing to get a big response from our team.”

Baxter feared his side would struggle against Coleraine when a virus invaded the camp last week but he was proud of his side’s performance, full of desire and heart.

While Lecky and Heatley scored the goals, the Crues defence dealt with everything Coleraine threw at them.

“Josh (Robinson) and Daniel (Larmour) were superb,” beamed Baxter. “Daniel has been out for four weeks with an ankle injury and he may not have started if others had been fit.

“We asked him to strap the ankle up and get out there, he was one of the boys who didn’t have the virus. We needed him desperately and I’m proud of all of them.

“Every single one of them went to the wire and gave us more than what you would expect. You have to be pleased with a big performance and result against probably the in-form team in the country, who have been on a superb run.

“They are very solid and created loads of chances but we didn’t let them behind us once.”

The Crues will check on Dean Ebbe, who picked up an ankle injury against Coleraine.