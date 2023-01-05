A prolonged Irish Cup run would be nice, but promotion is still Bangor’s No.1 priority, insists boss Lee Feeney

Bangor boss Lee Feeney remains focused on securing senior status for the Clandeboye Park club, despite the possibility of more Cup glory.

On Christmas Eve, the Seasiders lifted the Steel & Sons Cup thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dunmurry Rec at Seaview.

The County Down club have also impressed in the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup, winning through four preliminary rounds. Tomorrow, they host Mid Ulster League club Tandragee Rovers in a tie that gives Bangor a fantastic chance of qualifying for the last-16 of the tournament they famously won in 1993.

However, Feeney’s priority remains promotion to the Championship. Following a 5-0 win over Lisburn Distillery on Monday, the Seasiders sit one point behind Ballymacash Rangers in the Premier Intermediate League promotion battle.

The ex-Linfield star said: “It’s great to have a bit of silverware in the cabinet already, particularly after the pain of losing in the Steel & Sons Cup Semi-Final and the Play-Offs last season.

“It was a nice boost for everyone at the club. It’s an honour to win the trophy, but promotion remains our main goal.

“I want the Cup win to drive us on to more success. Now they have a taste for success, my hope is they go on to become serial winners.

“We want to do well in the Irish Cup, of course, but all our focus is on winning the League. We don’t want to take any chances in the Play-Off.”

Looking ahead to the Tandragee clash, he said: “It’s another potential banana skin for us.

“We’re all used to it by now because a lot of our fixtures have the same feel to them. We had to cope with similar expectations in the Steel & Sons Cup Final, so we know what to do.

“We’re expected to win matches like this, but we all know football doesn’t work like that. We will not be taking this game lightly.

“I will put out a team to get us into the next round of the Irish Cup as it is a big opportunity for the club.”