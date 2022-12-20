A rare Kris Lowe goal gives Cliftonville a vital victory over Glentoran in feisty Solitude affair

Cliftonville 1 Glentoran 0

Kris Lowe finally broke his scoring duck as Cliftonville got the better of Glentoran in a feisty encounter under the Solitude lights.

Though the dubious goals panel may want to review the awarding of the effort due to the telling deflection it took before finding the net, there was no wiping the grin off Lowe’s face as he lapped up the celebrations on his 96th appearance for the Reds.

The Glens will be left to rue a series of promising openings that amounted to nothing and their failure to deal with the evident swing in momentum that ultimately saw the hosts claim the evening’s only goal as they closed to within two points of Larne at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

After suffering a heavy defeat to Ballymena United before relinquishing their grip on the BetMcLean Cup courtesy of semi-final shoot-out heartache against Coleraine in recent weeks, the Reds returned to winning ways with Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Portadown and made just one change to their line-up from that game as Jonny Addis returned to face his former club courtesy of Ronan Doherty’s omission.

The icy temperatures that has rendered pitches unplayable all over the country had, meanwhile, left Glentoran kicking their heels for a fortnight since their last outing – but it was no surprise to see boss Mick McDermott ring the changes to the side that delivered such a listless performance in a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Linfield.

Patrick McClean returned from suspension to captain the team as part of four amendments to the teamsheet from that Blues battle; Ruaidhri Donnelly, Sean Murray and Seanan Clucas given the nod with Hrvoje Plum, Jay Donnelly and Ali Roy relegated to the bench, while the injury Aidan Watson sustained against Linfield ruled him out entirely.

Having also lost their last Premiership game, the Glens — who arrived at Solitude with just one win to their name in seven fixtures — almost saw their hopes of ending that poor run get off to the worst possible start when Ronan Hale found himself in acres of space to receive a pass from Luke Turner in a dangerous area.

Goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was, however, equal to the effort and the away side’s luck was certainly in when Joe Gormley got his angles completely wrong with a follow-up header that had initially looked destined for the back of the net.

Five minutes later, a fierce cross from Danny Purkis was guided towards Ruaidhri Donnelly in the area but the former Reds striker wasn’t able to make any kind of significant connection and the threat was quickly snuffed out.

Donnelly went close again soon later with a left footed flick after the ball broke to him following a set-piece delivery but, crowded out by a host of bodies, he was unable to steer his attempt anywhere close to troubling goalkeeper Nathan Gartside.

The Cliftonville stopper was, however, called into action midway through a first-half punctuated by niggly fouls and wayward passes when he had to get behind a Seanan Clucas strike after the Glentoran midfielder had assertively driven forward through a raft of challenges.

The second period was short on highlights but it was the Glens who looked the most likely to make something happen, albeit they never troubled Gartside.

First Ruaidhri Donnelly failed to make the most of a Purkis cross before the home keeper had to get down to ensure that an inadvertent touch from Clucas didn’t sneak in.

Luke Turner then had to clear off the line after Ruaidhri Donnelly had negotiated a route past Jonny Addis before both sides saw penalty appeals waved away by referee Christopher Morrison.

Cliftonville were first to claim when McCarey appeared to aim a petulant kick at Ronan Hale and, 30 seconds later, Purkis looked to have been dragged down by Turner but the officials were unmoved on either occasion.

The game was crying out for a moment of magic and it was provided by Moore. Seizing on possession down the left, he weaved his way past Rhys Marshall and stepped inside before slipping a pass to Lowe, whose effort took a nick on its way past McCarey.

Largely comfortable for the remainder of the night, the Reds almost saw their win snatched away in injury-time’s dying embers when a looping delivery from the left found Jay Donnelly completely unmarked but he sent his header wide of the mark.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Casey 74), McDonagh (C Curran 79), Lowe, Gormley, Turner, Ronan Hale (R Curran 74), Coates, Moore.

Unused subs: Donnelly, Ives, Robinson, Storey.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, Marshall, R Donnelly (J Donnelly 69), Murray (Smith 79), McClean, Clucas (Crowe 79), Devlin, Purkis, Wightman (Roy 69).

Unused subs: Webber, Plum, McLaughlin.

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the match: Chris Gallagher

Match rating: 5/10