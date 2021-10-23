Aaron McCarey controversy has been dealt with by Glentoran, says boss Mick McDermott

Off you go: Aaron McCarey leaves the field following his red card for attacking team-mate Bobby Burns. Credit: Inpho/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott insists his boys will not be affected by the hangover from last weekend’s controversial dismissal of goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

The former Dundalk man was red-carded by referee Andrew Davey after clashing with his own player, Bobby Burns, after Coleraine nicked a late draw at the BetMcLean Oval.

McCarey was handed a three-game ban but could face further sanctions when the IFA’s Disciplinary Committee meet on November 3 — a meeting that Glentoran have been invited to attend — after the 29-year-old was charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

McDermott is keen to bring the matter to a close after revealing the incident has been dealt with in-house.

“Aaron has accepted responsibility for his actions and has apologised to Bobby and to his team-mates,’’ said McDermott. “We have dealt with it in-house and within club procedures, which is the only way to do it.

“It means we’ll be without Aaron for three games, but I’ve always said that we have a strong group of goalkeepers in Ross Glendinning and Elliott Morris, both are more than capable of coming in and doing a job.’’

Following a run of horrible results in front of home fans — including heavy defeats by Crusaders and Linfield, and last weekend’s draw with Coleraine — McDermott knows it is crucial his boys pick up three points in today’s Danske Bank Premiership clash against Matty Tipton’s Portadown.

“The one thing we must do is stop gifting goals,’’ added McDermott.

“We have prepared for what will be another cup final against Portadown.

“We are eight games into the season and we haven’t picked up as many points as we would have liked.

“In saying that, we have played well in spells. We were in control of the game for long spells against Coleraine but we never took advantage. It was so frustrating, the players were gutted.

“In football you either win or you learn. We were poor for the first 15 minutes but were great for the rest of the half. We were the dominant team in the second half as well.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, not for the first time this season — Coleraine were dead and buried at 2-1 down.

“I can never remember us being in a more comfortable position.

“Their equaliser was a bad goal for us to concede, we let a guy run 40 yards with the ball.

“The pleasing thing for me is when we went to 10 men, we stood firm.

“We capitulated against Motherwell and Linfield when we lost players before.

“On the day we were the better team, and we didn’t get the three points we deserved.”

McDermott is hoping to have skipper Marcus Kane and new big-money signing Shay McCartan back in contention against the Ports.

“Marcus is not too far away, he’s back running again,’’ said McDermott.

“He sustained the injury on the turf at Larne, he clashed with Albert Watson. They both hit each other in the air, and both came down hard.’’

Today’s match between Crusaders and Glenavon has, as expected, been postponed.

The postponement was requested in line with the NI Football League’s Covid Case Policy and recommended by an independent panel appointed by the NI Football League.