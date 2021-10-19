Aaron McCarey: Irish FA disciplinary committee to comment on Glentoran goalkeeper’s clash with Bobby Burns

The Irish FA’s disciplinary committee is set to provide comment on Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey’s clash with team-mate Bobby Burns by the end of the week.

The governing body confirmed that correspondence in relation to the events in the direction aftermath of Coleraine’s late equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw were due to reach the committee on Tuesday afternoon.

McCarey was sent off after he lunged at Burns, leaving the former Glenavon man on the turf at The Oval. Sanctioned with violent conduct, he has initially been banned for three matches before the disciplinary committee meets to discuss the controversy.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said after the game that there would be consequences for the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident that happens in football,” he said. “We don’t have any unrest in the dressing room, definitely not. Aaron put his hand up and apologised, he admitted his actions were unacceptable. These things happen, we are not happy about it.”

In today’s Belfast Telegraph, former Irish League goalkeepers Michael Dougherty, Bobby Carlisle and Wes Lamont had their say on the controversy.

"It may actually be something that brings the group closer together with them saying ‘the world’s against us and we have to be watertight in everything we do and stick together and look after each other’,” said Dougherty.

“You don’t want it to be something this serious for that to happen but you look for positives out of the negatives and that may be just the case with this issue.”