Aaron McCarey praised by Glentoran boss after return from ban over Bobby Burns incident

Manager Mick McDermott has praised Aaron McCarey after the Glentoran goalkeeper’s return to action during Saturday’s win at Crusaders.

The 1-0 victory was the first time the east Belfast side has earned a league win at Seaview in over a decade and McCarey’s performance saw him voted as the club’s man of the match.

It was only the second time the former Cliftonville stopper has played since lashing out at team-mate Bobby Burns during last month’s draw with Coleraine.

McCarey was sent off and later found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute by the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Committee. He was suspended for a further two games after initially being banned for three matches.

After Saturday’s return, McDermott said: “Aaron was superb and always has been. He got slaughtered for what happened at The Oval and it was portrayed that he tried to kill someone, but I’ve seen a hell of a lot worse in games between team-mates and people on the sidelines.

“The two boys were apologetic in the dressing room afterwards and Aaron has been brilliant. He hasn’t changed his approach; he’s been positive and carried on working hard.

“He understood the consequences of what he did, everyone knows that and we move on.

“If you listen to the naysayers who say you should sack someone or not sign a certain player I would have no team.”

McCarey commented on Twitter: “In life we make mistakes/bad decisions. When we are wrong, hold your hands up, accept the consequences and learn from it. Great feeling to be back out there. Thanks to everyone that supported me over this past month. You all know who you are.”

Burns responded to the tweet, which featured a picture of the pair arm-in-arm after the final whistle at Seaview, in a show of solidarity.