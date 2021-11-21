Aaron McCarey sends ‘mistake’ message to Glentoran fans after celebrating Crusaders win with Bobby Burns a month on from infamous clash

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has sent a message to supporters after returning to action following his two-game ban for bringing the game into disrepute.

The former Cliftonville stopper was named man of the match on Glentoran’s twitter account for his performance in the 1-0 win at Crusaders on Saturday afternoon.

It was only the second time he has played since lashing out at team-mate Bobby Burns during the draw with Coleraine at The Oval last month.

And after Saturday’s victory, the pair celebrated arm in arm in front of the travelling support at Seaview.

Tweeting for the first time since his infamous red card on Sunday morning, McCarey said:

Glentoran responded by tweeting “No matter what they say… We are Glentoran, always together!” with the same photograph attached and the word ‘together’ emboldened.

McCarey had initially been banned for three games after being sanctioned for violent conduct and returned to start the 2-1 win over Warrenpoint Town two weeks ago before his two-game additional suspension kicked in.

The goalkeeper was sent off after he lunged at Burns in the aftermath of Coleraine’s late equaliser last month, leaving the former Glenavon man on the turf at The Oval.

A social media video of the incident has been viewed on Twitter 1.6 million times, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker one of those who was left baffled at the time.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said after the game that there would be consequences for the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident that happens in football,” he said. “We don’t have any unrest in the dressing room, definitely not. Aaron put his hand up and apologised, he admitted his actions were unacceptable. These things happen, we are not happy about it.”