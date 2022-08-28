Abject Linfield humbled by tenacious Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 2 Linfield 1

Linfield's dreams of creating European history went up in smoke against Latvian outfit RFS at Windsor Park. As did £2.5 million. If they continue playing like they did at Carrick Rangers any hopes of retaining the Premiership crown this season will evaporate too.

While there was some sympathy for the Blues with how they missed out on the Europa Conference League group stages, there should be none here. David Healy’s team were dreadful lacking cohesion, conviction and character against a well drilled Carrick team who fought like tigers to earn Stuart King his finest victory to date as a manager.

Blues fans were looking for a response following the penalty pain and extra-time nightmare versus RFS and all they got was a pitiful performance which was described post-match by Healy as unacceptable.

It’s only three games into a league championship race that Healy’s side have won five times out of the last six but it was the weak, limp manner of the defeat that alarmed.

Contrast that to the determination and desire of King’s side who deserved their success in front of a large Sunday crowd at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

The outstanding Andy Mitchell, on loan from Larne, smashed in a belter early on to give Carrick the lead and while Ethan Devine levelled in the second half for the Blues, all of King’s men battled hard to regain the advantage through Emmet McGuckin and then hold on for a famous victory.

Healy’s selection was intriguing, making seven changes to the team that started against RFS. Out went Ben Hall, Daniel Finlayson, Stephen Fallon, Matthew Clarke, Chris Shields, Kyle McClean and Robbie McDaid. In came Jimmy Callacher, Michael Newberry, Cameron Palmer, Andrew Clarke, Eetu Vertainen, Devine and Joel Cooper who was suspended for Thursday night’s Euro despair.

The Linfield XI underlined their strength in depth and was a clear sign of Healy’s faith in midfielder Palmer and experienced defender Callacher who were prominent figures in the agonising final seconds of extra-time that sent the Europa Conference play-off to penalties.

It was substitute Palmer who had that glorious chance to seal the deal for the Blues after McClean had put them ahead in extra-time only for his feeble shot to be saved leading to a move that began with RFS goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors and finished 20 seconds later with Callacher’s unfortunate own goal.

Was fate going to decree they would net for the Blues this time? Carrick, defeated 4-2 by Coleraine in their previous outing, made sure that would not be the case. Loaded with the experience of former Linfield aces Ross Glendinning, Jim Ervin, Mitchell and Curtis Allen and captain David Cushley they played with admirable togetherness and belief throughout.

Early on Allen missed a wonderful chance after McGuckin’s knock down with Carrick’s number 10 slashing over the bar when he ought to have hit the net. It was an eventful opening with Devine somehow heading Millar’s brilliant cross wide at the other end. Then Millar was inches off target himself.

You sensed a goal was coming and it did on 14 minutes when Mitchell smashed one in from 30 yards. It was a spectacular strike, aided by a slight deflection, from the midfielder on loan from Larne. What a moment for Mitchell, a title winner at Linfield, in keeping with his inspired display.

The goal hit Linfield hard. They lacked any spark after it. Devine missed another headed chance yet bar that there was nothing going forward in a tepid attacking display and but for Chris Johns saving well from Allen they could have been two down at the break.

Carrick were lucky though to finish the first half with 11 players. Booked earlier, Cushley should have been handed another yellow by referee Tony Clarke in the closing stages. It was telling that Rangers boss King took Cushley off at the interval.

Not for the first time in 2022, there was more Devine inspiration for Linfield when their young front man fired to equalise on 53 minutes. Surely that would see the champions wake up but bewilderingly they reverted to their sleepy state.

Johns was forced to make another fine save following a corner and that warning wasn’t heeded when on 64 minutes the visiting defence failed to deal with Ben Tilney’s throw-in and McGuckin gleefully volleyed into the roof of the net. It was a fabulous finish from a player who was a handful all day for Linfield’s backline.

There was still plenty of time for the Blues to recover with Healy bringing on Shields, McDaid, McClean, Niall Quinn and Chris McKee though apart from McDaid hitting the crossbar, expertly organised Carrick kept them at arm’s length and merited their hard earned triumph.

Linfield got exactly what they deserved – nothing. It has been a calamitous and costly end to the month for them.

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forsythe, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (Cherry 46), Mitchell, McGuckin (Gawne 85), Allen (Kalla 81), Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson (Waite 90). Subs not used: Hogg, McKiernan, Gillen.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe (McKee 78), Newberry (Shields 68), Callacher, Millar, Cooper, Devine, Mulgrew, Vertainen (Quinn 68), A Clarke (McDaid 68), Palmer (McClean 68). Subs not used: Walsh, M Clarke.

Referee: Tony Clarke

Man of the match: Andy Mitchell (Carrick)