Absence of fans boosts Linfield's chances of causing a shock at Legia Warsaw, says chairman

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern says he hopes silence will be golden for the Blues as they go searching for a shock win over Legia Warsaw in Poland tomorrow.

The Polish giants, who enjoyed a 6-1 Cup victory over Belchatow on Friday, command respect even though the visitors plan to go into battle with plenty of belief and little fear.

The Polish Army Stadium has an official seated capacity of 31,800 but the absence of a vociferous home support gives Linfield encouragement.

There's still a job to be done on the pitch, of course, and fortune will need to favour the brave in what is a daunting assignment against the Polish champions.

The fifth biggest football stadium in the Ekstraklasa underwent significant reconstruction between 2008 and 2011, making it bigger and more attractive.

The club's supporters are passionate and fanatical and at least the Linfield players - who warmed up for tomorrow's clash with a 1-0 friendly defeat to Michael O'Neill's Stoke City at Windsor Park on Saturday, when Josh Tymon netted the only goal - won't have to experience that volatile atmosphere.

"I didn't know a lot about Legia Warsaw until the draw," said McGivern.

"They have done very well in Europe and played Rangers in the Europa League last year when the Gers won 1-0 on aggregate after the game in Poland finished scoreless. They play in a modern stadium in Poland and I'm sure we will do our homework.

"It will be a very tough game and you expect that.

"Playing behind closed doors will probably be to our advantage, without a volatile crowd in the stadium.

"We also have the safety net of dropping into the Europa League, similar to last year when we lost to Rosenborg and made the Europa League play-offs."

Leeds United youth coach and Portadown man Thomas McStravick has undertaken some valuable work at Legia.

"I was there a few years ago for a week," he said.

"I delivered coach education throughout their foundation age groups, coaches and players and also the professional development side including their reserve and under-18s side.

"It was a really good experience at a club with great European experience.

"They had a behind closed doors game when I was there and I couldn't watch the game but they have just opened up a new training facility and Linfield will go into a very professional environment.

"It's great exposure for Linfield and the Irish League."