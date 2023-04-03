‘Absolute gentleman’: Tributes paid to ex-Glenavon FC vice chairman

Tributes have been paid to Glenavon Football Club’s former vice chairman as the club said it is with “great sadness” that he has died.

John Sinnamon passed away on Sunday night after the club said he was unwell in Craigavon Area Hospital over the weekend.

He retired from the Board of Directors after eight years service in July 2020, serving the last four as vice chairman.

"He had been a lifelong supporter of the Lurgan Blues, recalling that his earliest memory of following Glenavon was hearing on the radio when he was a seven-year-old boy that Glenavon had won the first game of the 1960 New York tournament 5-1 against the New York Americans,” said the club in a statement.

"However, he was bitterly disappointed just days later when they lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich!

“Away from Glenavon, he supported Liverpool and Hearts. In fact, he missed our infamous win over Portadown to secure European qualification when Andy McGrory scored a stoppage time penalty as he was at Tynecastle – but he kept a keen eye on what was going on at Mourneview Park that day, getting regular updates from his son Andrew.”

Users on social media said their “thoughts and prayers” were with his family.

Others said it was incredibly “sad news” and John was an “absolute gentleman and a great ambassador” for the club.

“It was the Lurgan Blues who were his always his main footballing passion and he remained a regular at our games after leaving the board of directors,” continued the Glenavon FC statement.

“He is survived by his wife Pearl, son Andrew, daughter-in-law Marie and granddaughters Nila and Thea. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with John’s family at this sad time.”

Prior to becoming vice chairman of the club, Mr Sinnamon was a civil servant. He was replaced as vice chairman by Frazer Follis.