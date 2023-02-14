Adam Carroll tips Warrenpoint Town to take the game to Loughgall and strengthen promotion bid

Lough 41 Championship

Warrenpoint Town striker Adam Carroll believes his team can overhaul league leaders Loughgall and claim promotion to the Premiership.

Going into tonight’s clash at Milltown, the Villagers lead the Point by four points, however Barry Gray’s men are the Lough 41 Championship’s in-form side.

Carroll insisted: “We made a slow start to the season but we’re flying now. There’s great confidence in the dressing room and we believe that we can keep this good run going. But Loughgall is probably our biggest test yet.”

Elsewhere this evening, second-placed Annagh United travel to Harland and Wolff Welders, Dundela in fourth spot host basement side Knockbreda, Ards head to Ballyclare Comrades in search of their first victory of 2023, Dergview entertain Ballinamallard United, while Institute and Newington clash at the Brandywell.