Adam Lecky and Paul Heatley reveal secret behind Crusaders’ Irish Cup Final display

Irish Cup Final goalscorers Adam Lecky and Paul Heatley have revealed that the team’s ‘nervy and below par’ performance in last year’s decider drove Crusaders on to produce a commanding display in Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Ballymena United.

It is a sign of the burning desire at Seaview that even though they won the 2022 Windsor Park showpiece against Ballymena, they were determined to not only deliver another victory 12 months on but to do it in style.

Last year the Crues were poor but still found a way to lift the trophy 2-1 thanks to an injury time equaliser from Josh Robinson and a decisive strike in the last seconds of extra time from Johnny McMurray.

This time around Stephen Baxter’s team were outstanding, dominating the Sky Blues from early on all over the pitch with Ross Clarke’s deflected strike giving them a first half lead before Lecky, Philip Lowry and Heatley all scored after the break.

In truth it could have been more than four.

The impressive Lecky, who led from the front for his team with his hold up play and ability to link with willing midfield runners, said: “Last year we didn’t do ourselves justice in the Final. We were a bit nervy and a bit cagey in our play but it was the total opposite on Sunday.

“We were really composed and the timing of the goals were important with that. The opening goal helped us settle early in the first half and to score early in the second half as well gave us the perfect platform to go on and win.

“It is really pleasing to be part of the performance we produced. There was a good mood in the camp in the last couple of weeks of training. I felt with our concentration we were bang at it and the training was good and sharp.

“The management team gave us a really good detailed breakdown of what to expect from Ballymena. I thought we were really well prepared.”

Paul Heatley and his family celebrate with the Irish Cup — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Heatley, a Seaview legend, was buzzing at how well the team played in the first ever Sunday Irish Cup Final.

“Last year was so cagey for us. It was a nervy performance and below par of what we expect from ourselves and what the gaffer expects from us,” said Heatley.

“We had certain things to put right and that showed from minute one. I don’t think Jonny Tuffey had a save to make in the 90 minutes and our goals came at perfect times. We actually came in at half-time disappointed to be only 1-0 up because we had good chances to score more.

“The second half was probably the best second half I’ve seen us play. We were so dominant and so controlled and the goals were flying in. It was a really good performance. We were so dominant we could have won by seven.”

Lecky’s 53rd minute goal which looped into the net after he didn’t connect properly was the killer moment. It gave Baxter’s side a two-goal cushion and from there they cruised to victory.

“I’ve gone to make a good contact and I didn’t make a good contact and I saw it sail over the goalkeeper’s head and there was pure elation when it nestled in the net,” said former Ballymena striker Lecky.

“I think goals like that are even better when it is more or less fluked in but it was a crucial goal at the time because it gave us a brilliant foothold in the game. Everything went to plan and we probably couldn’t have dreamt of it working out better.”

If Lecky’s goal was vital in the context of the contest, Heatley’s was the best of the match — a stunning curler from distance to complete the scoring.

He said: “Every winger does it, you cut in and see that far corner. To be fair we have worked on it in training over the last few weeks. In training I don’t think I put one in so it came at the right time.

“We are going to enjoy the celebrations and are delighted with every single performance. That gives us a real motivational push going into pre-season as it sets everything up perfectly.”

Heatley is 36 in June but on Sunday’s evidence has plenty more to give having been at Crusaders since 2012.

Manager Baxter, who continues to bring success — and European football — to the club, is keen that the former Carrick Rangers ace stays on.

“Every player is very lucky to play for the club,” says Heatley, who offers an insight into why the Seaview outfit are such a force in Irish League football.

“It’s a close-knit family with high expectations. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you have achieved in the past, you are constantly having to improve yourself.

“Regardless of how long any of us are established in the team you can’t take anything for granted.

“Next season we will turn our attention to Europe and I’ll go on as long as the team and manager want me and I’m physically able to.”