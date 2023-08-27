Adam Lecky credits European exploits for Crusaders’ perfect start

Jimmy Callacher was forced out of the action on a stretcher

Adam Lecky believes Crusaders’ European campaign has helped sharpen their focus for the early weeks of the season.

The Crues have made a flying start, winning all four League games and scoring 17 times.

They hit four at Newry, with Lecky on target twice, although the win was overshadowed by a serious injury to defender Jimmy Callacher.

However, Lecky admits a lot of big tests still lie ahead.

“We’ve had a good start with a few convincing wins, but we aren’t going to get too carried away,” he said.

“It is still only three points at the end of it and we will just keep ticking off the games.

“We are playing well, confidence is high. Things are going to plan but we know we have to keep it going.”

The Crues’ season opened in mid-July, when they overcame Finnish side FC Haka in the Europa Conference League, then narrowly lost to Norwegian heavyweights Rosenberg.

Lecky feels those matches have set them up perfectly for thir Premiership campaign.

“The European games have probably helped,” he added.

“I’d say we feel a bit sharper than some of the other teams that haven’t had that — we have those four competitive games in the bank already.

“We’ve been able to hit the ground running, we feel fit and ready and have confidence, which is probably making the difference at the minute.

“I’d say other teams will probably get going after their first few games, so we might find it tougher from here on in.”

After scoring nine against Carrick in midweek, the Crues were quickly back on the goal trail at The Showgrounds.

Ben Kennedy fired them in front after four minutes, before Callacher had to go off with a knee problem.

Undeterred by that blow, they pressed for more, with Daniel Larmour heading in the second.

Lecky then scored twice after the break and should have had a treble, but nodded over from Ross Clarke’s cross.

“I should have had the hat-trick — the one you miss is the one you think about after the game,” he admitted.

“But I was really happy to get on the scoresheet again. It was a really convincing display from us.”

Next comes a big test against Glentoran at the Oval tomorrow night.

Lecky feels it is “an acid test” of their promising early form.

“That will probably be our toughest test yet,” he added.

“It’s going to be really tough going there, to a venue where it’s historically hard to get points.

“But we feel like we are playing well. We aren’t going there with any fear and we are looking forward to the game.

“Hopefully we can get another result there and keep the momentum going.

“I’d say Tuesday will be a bit of an acid test for us.

“We’ve put points on the board so far, but I think Tuesday will be our biggest test yet. It will show how well we are going.”

Even this early in the campaign, Lecky feels the Oval showdown is a vital game.

“Those big six games are crucial come the end of the season,” he added.

“When you’re playing teams in the bottom half, it’s all about getting the wins and hoping you can then do the business against the big six.

“I thought we did quite well last season against the top six teams and hopefully we can carry that forward into this season as well.”

NEWRY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McKeown, O’Connor (McGovern 82), B Healy (Hughes 65), Martin (Carroll 42 mins), Owens (Lockhart 65), Mooney, Forde, Salley (Newell 65). Unused subs: Murphy, Poynton.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Smith 78), Callacher (Clarke 18), Larmour, O’Rourke, Weir (Winchester 78), Lowry, Forsythe, Kennedy (Anderson 78), Heatley (Teelan 78), Lecky. Unused subs: Williamson, Owens.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Man of the Match: Adam Lecky

Match rating: 7/10