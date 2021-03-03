Adam Lecky hat-trick fires Crusaders back into thick of title chase as ten-man Larne's poor run continues

Larne 0-3 Crusaders

The Invermen were forced to play a man short for an hour of the contest when Fuad Sule received his marching orders after an off-the-ball incident with Declan Caddell in the first half.

They were ruthlessly punished after the break as Crusaders hammered home their superiority on the night with Lecky's 22-minute hat-trick.

The result meant Stephen Baxter's men leapfrogged their hosts into third place on goal difference in the title race, while it is now just two wins in 11 games throughout 2021 for Larne.

Crusaders started on the front foot and it was one of their stalwarts, Paul Heatley, who came within a whisker of giving them the lead after 21 minutes.

After a loose piece of play from the home side, the ball made its way to Heatley on the left and he cut inside and curled an effort past Conor Devlin, but struck the inside of the post.

The home side's night got worse with half an hour gone when they were reduced to 10.

After an off-the-ball tussle between Caddell and Sule, the latter received his marching orders. Referee Raymond Crangle, after consulting with his assistant, produced a yellow and then red card as Sule was sent off.

This further strengthened the visitors' grip on the game, but they took until the 40th minute to really threaten the scoreline.

Heatley swung in a corner from the right, which was met by Philip Lowry's clever flick at the front post and kept out by Devlin's quick reflexes.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch made a change at the break, introducing forward Johnny McMurray for midfielder Conor McKendry.

However, it failed to change the momentum of the game with Crusaders asking all the questions in front of goal.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Lecky eventually swept home at the second time of asking.

Leading the charge, the big forward slipped the ball out right to Jordan Forsythe before meeting the cross in the middle. His first attempt inside the box was bravely blocked by Josh Robinson, but the ball broke to him again and he made no mistake from the rebound 10 yards out.

With Crusaders turning the screw, they'll wonder how they didn't double their lead a minute later.

A combination of post and yet more quick reflexes from Devlin kept them at bay as he saved from Heatley, before Caddell's follow-up hit the post.

The lead was doubled with 69 minutes gone when a neat move down the left, involving Ben Kennedy and Heatley, resulted in Lecky finding himself in acres of space inside the box and he made no mistake by slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.

The Crues were moving the ball around with a lot of confidence, and Kennedy tried to get his name on the scoresheet in spectacular fashion when he sent a curling effort off the top of the crossbar.

Kennedy did have a part to play in the third goal, on 76 minutes, however. His pass out to his left found Heatley and, after his pace took him to the byline, he flashed a low ball across the face of goal to find Lecky at the back post and the striker tapped in for his treble.

The closest the home side came to registering a goal was when McMurray dragged a low effort just wide after good work from John Herron in the middle of the park.

Larne: Devlin, Cosgrove, Watson, Robinson, Kelly, Sule, Herron, A Mitchell, Randall (Lynch '75, McKendry (McMurray '45) Hale (Wade Slater '66)

Unused subs: C Mitchell, Scott, Mottley-Henry, Hughes

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Caddell, (McGonigle '78), Forsythe, O'Rourke (Ruddy '80), Lecky, Heatley (McGinley '85)

Unused subs: O'Neill, Cushley, Owens, Larmour

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the match: Adam Lecky

Match rating: 7/10