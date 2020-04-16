Adam Lecky: We've postponed our wedding as my 'superstar' fiancée fights coronavirus with NHS

In perspective: Adam Lecky is thinking about those in the NHS, like fiancée Amy, and others battling the virus

All our lives have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and for Ballymena United frontman Adam Lecky, it's not simply a case of having withdrawal symptoms while football is suspended.

Lecky, who will soon turn 29, was looking forward to marrying his fiancée Amy Edgar next month but that big celebration has been put on hold along with a honeymoon and house move in east Belfast.

And Amy has had to park all thoughts of wedded bliss as she is now on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, helping her NHS colleagues at Belfast City Hospital.

Amy worked in the cardiac unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital but has now moved across to help the staff in what has become Northern Ireland's dedicated coronavirus centre.

Although disappointed at having to postpone their big celebration on May 22 at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen, the couple are thinking of the families who have been left heartbroken by the pandemic.

Adam said: "Our wedding, honeymoon and house move are on hold but while that's an inconvenience, our sympathy is with everyone who has been affected by this illness, whether it's their health or losing their jobs.

"Amy is a superstar, she just rolls her sleeves up and gets on with it, doesn't complain.

"The NHS staff are heroes and I'm proud of how she's getting stuck in and doing her bit.

"Amy has been reassigned from the Royal Victoria Hospital cardiac unit to the City Hospital which is the Covid-19 centre.

"She has been training and learning how to use the ventilators. She thought she was being put on the palliative care ward which could have been scary but her ward is the one before the Intensive Care Unit.

"Quite a lot of staff have moved to the City Hospital.

"You hear the scare stories of healthcare workers picking up the disease and even dying from it so it is a worrying time for them and their families.

"You can't dwell on it but the risk is there. I suppose it epitomises what the NHS staff are like.

"They accept the risk and deserve all the praise they get. They are heroes.

"There's a feeling the staff have been waiting for a big surge in cases and you just hope it doesn't happen.

"The sooner we can flatten the curve the better."

When this nightmare is over, Adam and Amy hope to get their wedding and honeymoon plans back on track.

"The wedding has been pushed back," added the former Ballinamallard United striker. "It was on May 22 at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen but when all this started we became resigned to the fact it wouldn't happen.

"The hotel confirmed it wasn't possible and it's not a nice experience having to cancel it. You plan these things and we've been engaged for two years, planning ahead and looking forward to the day.

"We would have had more than 200 guests at the wedding and while we are looking at August that could be optimistic so we may have to wait until next summer.

"The hotel are very helpful and we will try to find a date that suits. We did have two months' notice, so we found out just before we sent out the invites. Other couples would have been a lot closer to their big day.

"Just when you hope the wedding and honeymoon in Santorini and Mykonos can go ahead it's taken away from you but our thoughts are with anyone with bigger problems and worries.

"We are lucky in the sense we are still working but everything is on hold.

"We were actually also in the process of buying a new house in east Belfast, the sale has been agreed, and now it's on hold too."