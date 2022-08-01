After a heartbreaking family loss, former Glentoran star Jim O’Hanlon is looking forward to new chapter with Warrenpoint Town

Jim O'Hanlon with his uncle Tony Duff who passed away after suffering from motor neurone disease

Jim O'Hanlon is looking forward to the new season after joining Warrenpoint Town

Jim O’Hanlon looks back on his time in Australia as a fairytale period in his life when he seized the opportunity to play football Down Under and experience a new lifestyle with his partner Kerry.

The 29-year-old Belfast man felt he was living the dream in Melbourne but storms were coming.

Strict lockdowns during the pandemic torpedoed plans to come home and Jim was devastated at not being able to offer support to his ill uncle Tony Duff who fought a brave battle with motor neurone disease while in his 50s.

As Tony got weaker with the horrible condition, Jim followed the tragic developments from afar as his uncle passed away, aged only 59.

“Being in Australis it’s been difficult losing family members especially as I couldn’t get home due to Covid,” said Jim.

“My uncle Tony Duff had suffered with motor neurone disease for a few years while I was away. Before he was diagnosed I didn’t know much about it but I learned it was a really horrible disease and my uncle suffered so much. There was nothing I could do to help or support him and that was difficult.

“It’s such a devastating illness and he passed away during the pandemic. I couldn’t get to the funeral and that was a difficult time for me because I was so close to him. Tony was 59 and had only been diagnosed when he was 54. He was still young and we all pulled together for him. He got help, including in his last days but he was so young and one of the nicest men you could meet, it was just devastating for the whole family.

“He had many brothers and it shook everyone. It can be a hereditary disease but in this situation it was just what coincidental and leaves you asking why him?”

Before Jim – who is now got engaged to Kerry in Australia earlier this year – moved to Australia, he was part of a Glentoran midfield during an eventful time in the club’s history.

The club’s financial difficulties and tales of missed wage payments are well documented but the players soldiered and gave everything for the jersey, winning two Irish Cups against the odds.

Jim, who lives in the shadow of the derelict Casement Park site, has no regrets about his journey Down Under and he would encourage other players to consider a career in Australia.

“In 2016 my partner Kerry and I decided to give something else a go,” he adds.

“We had been thinking about it for sometime but I had my football career which was going okay.

“But I had injuries and after I went on holiday to visit my sister Clare in Perth and once I came home I had decided to give it a go. Once I realised there were opportunities to play football over there my mind was made up. I spoke to Alan Kernaghan before Christmas to let him know I was giving Australia a go.

“I wanted a break before resuming playing. I linked up with a part-time Irish team called St. Kilda Celts and ended up signing for a Turkish club Albion Rovers.

“But then the pandemic came along and shut down football. I missed out on a lot of football because of Covid as we ended up in six different lockdowns.

“We couldn’t get home to see family and in fact we were under curfew and not able to go outside the house after 9pm. So we started to decide to move home and see family. For the first time we became a bit homesick. But the football, when we did play, was great and I loved playing in the great weather. The standard was decent.

“We both loved our time there and it was a bit of a fairytale adventure while it lasted.

“I would encourage players to give it a go in Australia. I couldn’t recommend it enough, there’s opportunities to play there and you are well looked after. You can get your travel and accommodation costs met and it’s a great way of life. Our players would do well over there.

“I’ve loved my time there, met great people and saw so many great places. I was able to visit lovely places like Bali, Dubai and New Zealand. There’s 22 games a year so you have time to travel and explore.”

Jim started playing at the age of six for Celtic Boys and his talent shone brightly in County Antrim teams in the old Milk Cup tournament. He signed for Donegal Celtic but his performances for Newhill at the Foyle Cup opened the door to a move to Irish League giants Glentoran.

“I loved my time at Glentoran from the start, I was well looked after,” he continued.

“I played in the Foyle Cup with Newhill alongside Marty Murray and John McGuigan and also went on a Northern Ireland training camp. We played against Glentoran in the Foyle Cup and ended up joining the Glens where we had a great youth team under Nigel Matthews. Six or seven of us ended up getting first team contracts when Scott Young was in charge.

“I made my debut against Crusaders and stayed in the team when Eddie Patterson came in.

“The fans were amazing with me and I enjoyed working with the managers. I’ve good memories of my time there including the Irish Cup wins in 2013 and 2015 against Portadown and Cliftonville. They were wins against the odds and I was a younger players so the wages issue didn’t affect me as much. I can remember there were missed training sessions but the players fought on and it was a surprise result to beat the Reds as they were going for a treble.”

Now back home and catching up with family and friends, Jim’s football career is far from over.

His good mate Fra McFaffrey, captain of Warrenpoint Town, encouraged him to link up with Barry Gray’s side.

“I had a few options when I came back home but my good friend Fra McCaffrey is captain at Warrenpoint Town and he was on to me right away,” he said.

“My family are from Warrenpoint too so that was a big appeal and my mind was made up when I met Barry (Gray).

“Warrenpoint will be looking to get back in the Premiership and pre-season has gone well. I think I’ve made the right decision and we will have a good season.”

And of course it’s a very different Irish League to the one Jim left behind in 2016.

Glentoran, now owned by Ali Pour and operating a full-time set-up, are a very different animal. Fresh investment has accelerated a move to full-time football and O’Hanlon views that as significant progress.

“The Irish League is better than I was here for the first time,” he reflects. “Clubs have full-time set-ups and it’s great to see it looking more professional.

“Hopefully, we can get the stadium funding to help clubs play in modern stadiums. The talk about new stadiums has been going on for a long time, including when I was at the Glens.”

Jim is settled back home and can’t wait to make more Irish League memories.