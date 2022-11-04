After an anti-climax for Caragh Hamilton in last year’s Challenge Cup final, the Glentoran Women’s star is hoping to make wonderful memories this time out

Electric Ireland Women’s Irish Cup Final

Caragh Hamilton has the medals on which to look back at her previous successes. The memories of her two Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup victories are, however, somewhat different.

Still a raw 21-year-old, despite having made her senior international debut six years earlier, Hamilton looks back on Glentoran Women’s 2018 triumph as one of her career highlights.

Lifting the trophy last season was a marking of the end of a torrid time after coming back from cruciate injury, but the joy of victory wasn’t quite the same.

After coming through another injury nightmare this year the pacey attacker now wants to merge those two experiences together as she enters tonight’s decider against Sion Swifts Ladies at Windsor Park.

“I played in the 2018 Final, that would have been my last game before I took a break from football so it was a good way to go out,” said Hamilton, as she recalled the two late goals from Makyla Mulholland that gave the Glens a comeback victory over Linfield.

“That match is probably one of my most vivid memories of playing for Glentoran and one of the best and most iconic that people always talk about.

“I just remember the scenes after, us going absolutely crazy in the celebrations because of the manor of the victory. It was such a special night.

“It was probably a relatively small crowd in comparison to what we have been used to more recently, but I remember thinking that the atmosphere was amazing that night even though there was just a small little pocket of supporters who were crammed together.

“The noise was brilliant for what was probably a 10 per cent full Windsor Park.”

After that self-imposed break as she focused on her career, became more heavily involved in competitive CrossFit and got married — came an unplanned exile from the game due to a cruciate ligament injury.

She still managed to finish 2021 with three medals, winning the League, County Antrim Cup and Irish Cup as the Glens continued their monopoly on the main silverware.

There was, however, a feeling of anti-climax.

Caragh Hamilton celebrates scoring for Glentoran Women

“It was nice to be back and to be able to finish off the season being involved in something like that, but I hadn’t really hit my stride in terms of being back to full fitness,” said Hamilton, who doesn’t even remember where she was when the Glens recorded the second of their three in-a-row Cup successes in 2019.

“I was back and was playing, but didn’t quite feel like myself. The season was only just starting for me and I was frustrated that it was the last game.

“That was the first full 90 minutes that I had played in the Cup which was nice, but I didn’t really feel fully like myself.

“It was a nice way to round it all off with the treble. It was special, it was nice being back having good support with us and it was a nice moment for me to round it off, having my family there and what was a tough year for myself.”

Twelve months on and, as she says: “Physically I feel like I am probably in one of the best shapes that I have ever been in,” the target is the same. The motivation is slightly different though.

A fourth successive Irish Cup win would offer some semblance of a silver lining for the Glens after seeing Cliftonville Ladies take the League title away from them.

After winning their last six finals in all competitions they are determined to see the green, red and black ribbons tied on to this particular prize for a fourth successive time.

“I don’t know that winning the Cup would mean as much or make up for missing out on the league,” said Hamilton.

“I think there is still going to be a tinge of disappointment whenever you are holders of all three trophies to let one go naturally it is going to hurt and to let it go in the manor that we have this season where we feel that we have come up short ourselves, not necessarily being beaten by better teams it’s been draws that have ultimately hurt us rather than losing games.

“The games that we have drawn we have said that we did probably create enough chances to deserve the victory, but we just weren’t clinical enough, which is disappointing.

“We have shown that we have the ability to win one-off games, but I know that Sion Swifts will be right up for this as well.

“They will know that in these circumstances they can pull off big victories. They did it in 2017 when they were the last team other than ourselves to win the Irish Cup, they won the League Cup earlier in the season when they were probably underdogs going into it.

“They will have be thinking that they have nothing to lose and just completely go for it and say that it’s a one-off game and they may as well have go at this Glentoran team and see what they are about.”