After last year’s Cup Final heartache, Coleraine star Matthew Shevlin out to banish old ghosts

The hurt from last season’s BetMcLean Cup Final still pulls at the heartstrings of Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin.

Oran Kearney’s boys looked to be coasting to victory having established a two-goal lead against Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville with strikes from Shevlin and Stephen Lowry.

But with only 16 minutes remaining, the game was turned on its head with Joe Gormley and Paul O’Neill – now of Larne – shooting the Reds back into it. They went on to win a sensational game 4-3 in extra-time.

Shevlin doesn’t intend to let it slip this time as the Bannsiders face Linfield tomorrow in front of a bumper 12,000-plus crowd.

“It was hurtful last year being two goals up with very little time left and then losing the game the way we did,” said the in-form Shevlin.

“It kind of took its toll on us for the rest of the season but I think we have a bit of a stronger mentality this time around. We’ve got ourselves back into the cup Final and hopefully we can go one better this season.

“After that result, it was perhaps no surprise that our season petered out to a certain extent. For a start, we are in a better position in the league table than we were last season.

“We are still targeting an automatic European place. Last year we were stuck in sixth and couldn’t really progress anymore.”

This will be Shevlin’s fourth BetMcLean Cup Final, and he’s still looking for his first win.

“I thought it might have been third time lucky last year but hopefully it’s fourth time lucky,” he laughs.

“It would have been more special if I had won it last time because I was a starter last season, one of the main players.

“In saying that, it would be even better beating Linfield on their own pitch. Our record against the top six this season has been impressive. Away from home we’ve racked up a good few results, so I’d say we’ve definitely got a stronger mentality.

“We’ve a lot of big characters that have come into the changing room – people like Lee Lynch and Dean Jarvis who have plenty of experience, that can only help us.”

The Bannsiders have yet to find the net against David Healy’s side this term, but Shevlin insists it’s not a concern.

“Games between the teams have been very close, two scoreless draws and they beat us at Windsor a couple of weeks back (2-0),” he adds.

“They had two main chances on the day and scored both, while we had chances to go ahead or go in level at half-time and maybe should have got something out of the game.

“We’ll not be looking at our record against Linfield as an indicator for the Final – this is a totally different proposition; previous games will have no bearing on this match.”

Although Coleraine’s chances of reeling in high-flying Larne at the top of the table appear remote, Shevlin believes they can still finish the season on a high.

He went on: “We go into the game in good shape. I think we have a stronger team and squad now than we had 12 months ago. We’ve a lot more squad depth, though we’ve been down to the bare bones the past few weeks.

“Once we get a few boys back and firing on all cylinders again, we’ve a stronger squad than last year. I think that’s what won it for Cliftonville in the Final last season, they had boys who could come off the bench and change the game.”