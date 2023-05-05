After three Irish Cup Final defeats, Ross Redman’s ready to change the record

When it comes to motivation and a desire to lift the Irish Cup, look no further than Ballymena United defender Ross Redman.

The 33-year-old is desperately hoping it will be fourth time lucky for him when the Sky Blues are reunited with Crusaders in Sunday afternoon’s decider at Windsor Park.

Redman lost two showpieces with Portadown in 2010 and 2015 and then came that shocker a year ago when the Crues shattered United’s hearts.

The former Glentoran man doesn’t need an education on the pain of defeat.

Redman knew the question was coming and couldn’t resist a smile.

“Let’s just say we’re hoping for a different outcome this time around,” he said.

“The Irish Cup Final is the one you want to be in, it’s a privilege to be involved in it.

“I look back on my Portadown days and the first one I played in was at Windsor against Linfield and the second one was against Glentoran at the Oval, and there was a lot of controversy around that one!

“Then I played in last year’s Final for Ballymena and we know what happened then.

“It doesn’t come around often. I’ve been around a long time and this is my fourth Final. Every one of them has been a privilege to be in and it’s always who plays well on the day wins it.

“We know Crusaders will go into this final as favourites — and rightly so given their league position and the players they have.

“We have to try to make sure we do well on the day, and hopefully get that little bit of luck that gets you through. I’m hoping for a different outcome to my previous ones, though.”

Redman, despite being one of the more experienced players in the United squad, wasn’t born the last time the Sky Blues lifted the trophy in May 1989.

He was born that year, but a few months after the Final.

As well as his own personal motivation to finally get his hands on the Irish Cup, he would also love to give something back to manager David Jeffrey and his staff, who have helped reignite his career.

“I went through a difficult period when I left Glentoran. I’d gone on loan to Dungannon and had just come back from surgery and I wasn’t fit,” he added.

“I spoke to Dungannon about that and said they weren’t getting the right player at the right time, but when I went to speak to David, I knew there were a lot of people doubting me and writing me off at that time.

“I thought I had a lot more to give and a lot more to prove in the game and I got myself mentally and physically right.

“David and Bryan (McLoughlin) took a chance on me, to be fair. They could very easily have said I was getting too old for them, but they took that chance and hopefully I’ve repaid that faith with performances.

“I’m at the stage now I feel good physically and mentally and want to keep playing.

“I’ve been in the league 16 or 17 years and, as I said, this is my fourth Irish Cup Final. I know this could be my last, but a lot of people probably said that last year.

“You never know what can happen, so you have to seize the opportunities you get.

“I’ll be trying my best for the team and the club. We’ve got a really great group of lads, and the senior players will try to bring the younger ones through this experience.”

Staying on the theme of motivation, Redman also appreciates the chance to reward a loyal following who have been starved of Irish Cup joy.

“It’s always nice to win something. I’ve played for a few country clubs and a city club in Glentoran,” he says.

“When you get to Finals, you always get fans coming out to support you. To be fair to Ballymena, since I’ve been there I’ve always found it to be a family club and a really welcoming club.

“The people around the town have been fantastic, in good spells and bad.

“We know this will be a great occasion but, at the end of the day, our focus lies with trying to win a game of football and that’s what we have to concentrate on.

“If we can do that, hopefully we will be remembered for bringing the trophy back after so many years.

“But if you don’t go out and perform on the day, with the quality they have, they could brush us to the side very easily.

“We’ve shown we can compete with full-time clubs and we can compete with teams at the top of the league, but we’ve also shown aspects of our game where we’ve struggled.

“If we get everything right on the day, we’ve a fighting chance.”