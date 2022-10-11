Aidan Wilson expects Glentoran to maintain their winning run when they visit Ards in Bangor

Aidan Wilson is pleased with the feel-good factor around Glentoran right now

Since his move from Crusaders over the summer, the 23-year-old has formed a watertight partnership with Paddy McClean in the heart of the east Belfast team’s defence.

They have conceded just once in 10 games in all competitions. That came in a 3-1 home win over Crusaders back on August 19, and Mick McDermott’s boys have felt close to untouchable ever since.

Wilson and McClean have not only been formidable at the back, but they’ve also made a big impression in the other box, bagging seven goals between them so far.

“Yes, our job is to keep clean sheets and we are proud of our record,” said the former Rangers ace. “But we’ve chipped in with a few goals as well.

“There is a bit of competition now between Paddy and me, he is currently one up on me, he’s got four so far.

“But the goals are a bonus, we take great pride from keeping a clean sheet, I think that’s now eight in a row. As a back four, that’s what we all look for.”

The Glens visit Ards for a ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield Quarter-Final tie at Clandeboye Park tonight and Wilson says there is a feel-good factor at the BetMcLean Oval.

“There is now a buzz in the crowd and the players feed off that,” he said. “There is a feel-good atmosphere around the place, the boys all get on well. We go out and work so hard for each other, there is a great bond.

“It’s an old cliché, we simply take one game at a time. I know most eyes are on Friday night’s game with Linfield, but our focus is on Ards.

“They may be a Championship team, but we’ll be taking nothing for granted and will be giving them the respect we would give any Premiership team.”

Wilson and his defensive partner McClean were on the scoresheet in Friday night’s thumping 5-0 win over Carrick Rangers.

“We were excellent in the first half, Carrick couldn’t get near us,” he added. “We got the early goal which is always good, we blew them away after that.

“We know teams are going to come (to the Oval) and sit in, but the game was as good as over at the break. We probably could have done things a bit tidier in the second half, but I think that’s a bit nit-picky.”