Alan Snoddy hails match officials as Aaron McCarey is hit with IFA ban after attacking Glentoran team-mate Bobby Burns

Punished: Aaron McCarey has been given an extra two-game ban

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been banned for two additional games by the Irish FA following his clash with team-mate Bobby Burns during a league match last month.

McCarey was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute at an IFA hearing on Wednesday night, with his additional ban starting on November 8.

The former Cliftonville player had to serve a three-match ban after the initial red card during the fixture.

McCarey was sent off when he lunged at Burns in the aftermath of Coleraine’s late equaliser, leaving the former Glenavon man on the turf at The Oval.

Glentoran have the right to appeal the further two-match suspension but it’s expected they will accept the punishment.

Referee observer at the game, Alan Snoddy, has praised the officials for dealing with the unsavoury scene correctly.

“I’ve never seen an incident like that in the senior game,” said Snoddy.

“I don’t know what went through the player’s head, it was crazy. I observed the officials and the assistant did well to see the incident. It was handled perfectly. The referee didn’t see it because he had turned away to watch the celebrating Coleraine players, which is fine.

“That’s a natural thing to do. You wouldn’t expect something like that to happen.

“The assistant, Stephen Donaldson, saw it and I said to the officials at the end, ‘Could you imagine if you had missed this and it went all around the world?’

“From our perspective, the team of officials worked well.”