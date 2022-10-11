Albert Watson goal enough to keep Larne on course for another Shield final

Larne 1 Ballymena United 0

A much-changed Larne side booked their place in the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield with a home win over Ballymena United.

Albert Watson scored the only goal 20 minutes from time as Larne’s love affair with the competition they are aiming to win for a third time in a row continued.

Larne made nine changes coming into the game and looked a little disjointed in the opening but got better as the game wore on.

The only survivors from the team which started against Newry last Friday were striker Paul O’Neill and Shea Gordon.

United boss David Jeffrey, meanwhile, went with the same line-up which got them back to winning ways against Portadown.

It was midway through the half before the first shot arrived, when Larne teenager Sean Brown cross was only cleared to Gordon, just outside the area, but he missed the target.

As the half wore on, Ballymena’s experience began to tell and the Braidmen took charge.

Andy Scott gave the ball away inside his own half with United quick to move the ball to their left flank, where Kenny Kane was in space. He elected to shoot early but fired his effort into the midriff of Larne goalkeeper Jack McIntyre.

The visitors should have gone in front on 37 minutes. Jordan Gibson’s effort was cleared off the line by home skipper Jeff Hughes but although the ball fell to Davy McDaid he fired over from point blank range.

Larne started the second half with much more purpose and eight minutes in Larne boss Tiernan Lynch made a triple switch.

It saw record signing Lee Bonis enter the fray, as well as captain Tomas Cosgrove. They both had a hand as the latter fizzed a dangerous cross into the box, but there was no-one to apply the finishing touch.

A minute later the lively Scott cut in from the left and curled his shot just past O’Neill’s far post.

After this flurry of activity in the final third the game hit a bit of a lull, until Larne broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining.

Aaron Donnelly, another of Lynch’s subs, floated a free-kick from just inside the United half to the back post and Watson nodded home his first goal of the season.

It’s not a goal United stopper Sean O’Neill will want to see again. The former Crusaders ace came for the cross, but just didn’t get there in time.

This sparked Ballymena into life knowing they needed to find a goal and they almost did just that within a minute.

Steven McCullough picked the ball up on the left flank and evaded two challenges before cutting in and letting fly with his unfavoured right foot, but his effort whistled just wide of McIntyre’s post.

David Jeffrey signalled his intention to get back into the tie when he introduced former Derry City striker David Parkhouse into the action with 13 minutes to go.

But victory for Larne should have been assured with three minutes left. A long ball forward caused O’Neill to race out of his box to head clear. The ball then fell to Matty Lusty, but his chip just towards the unguarded goal from 30 yards went over the bar.

Larne: McIntyre, Kelly (Want, 80), Watson, Kearns, Randall (Cosgrove, 53), O’Neill (Bonis 53), Scott, Gordon (A Donnelly 53), Hughes, Lusty, Brown (Hutchison, 77)

Subs not used: Ferguson, C Donnelly

Ballymena United: O’Neill, Redman (Nelson, 58), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, Waide (Parkhouse, 77), McCullough, Kane, Gibson, Keeley, Graham (Place, 67)

Subs not used: Loughran, Henderson, Clarke, Farquhar

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the Match: Albert Watson

Match rating: 6/10