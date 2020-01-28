Alexander the great for Coleraine

Teenage sensation Alexander Gawne was the hero for Coleraine in their push for title glory as they defeated Cliftonville 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

The 18-year-old came off the bench in the second half and on 72 minutes his cross deceived Reds goalkeeper Richard Brush and ended up in the net.

Brush will be hugely disappointed to have conceded such a soft goal but what a night for youngster Gawne, who netted his fourth goal of the campaign.

The vital victory for Oran Kearney's side moved them into third place in the table ahead of Glentoran on goal difference.

The Bannsiders are now just two points behind leaders Crusaders and one adrift of Linfield, though the Blues have two games in hand.

Cliftonville celebrated County Antrim Shield success last week but this was their third league defeat in succession and leaves them five points behind the table-topping Crues.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney said: "There are five teams battling it out at the top of the league and you felt if we had not won then that would have opened a gap between the leaders. It was important to stay in the race."