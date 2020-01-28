Ali Pour to increase Glentoran investment in bid for European football

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has confirmed that investor Ali Pour has agreed to pump extra funds into the club to aid their title challenge.

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph last week, the £60k bids for strikers Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky were evidence of the British-Iranian businessman's decision to up his contribution as the Oval club seek European football.

Only a top two finish or an Irish Cup win will guarantee continental qualification this season and, with the Premiership's top five clubs separated by just five points, it is hoped that additional funds may be enough to separate the Glens from the pack.

"We had a great meeting with the investor last week," McDermott told the club website. "Ali is impressed and delighted with how the project is progressing so far and the impact it’s having on our growing support and on our community here.

"He’s so pleased that he’s now going to increase his investment in our team and facilities to give us even more support as we continue our climb. With that level of commitment from Ali, things will only continue to get better for Glentoran and our supporters.”

While the Oval facilities have already been boosted by the club's new gym, the playing staff has also been bolstered.

Already this month, Ciaran O'Connor, Keith Cowan and Glenavon duo Andrew Mitchell and Caolan Marron have arrived at the Oval.

They were joined on Monday by Dungannon Swifts captain Seanan Clucas, who is currently serving a six game suspension. The 27-year-old will not be eligible to make his debut until Saturday, February 22.

“Seanan will be a great addition to our team," said McDermott. "He brings quality, a physical presence and can play in multiple positions. He is a proven quality performer in the Danske Bank Premiership. I am absolutely delighted to have him at Glentoran. I would also like to thank Dungannon Swifts for the professional way in which they have conducted this deal.”

With the Glens still locked in discussions over Ballymena striker Lecky, more arrivals might not be far away, all as part of Pour's hopes of securing bumper European prize money.