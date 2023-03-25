All to play for as teams jostle for position in top six of Championship

Matthew Tipton is looking for Ards to improve on last season's finish

The four-way battle for a place in the top six of the Lough 41 Championship may not be decided on Saturday, thanks to a quirk of the fixture list.

With two places up for grabs, just three points separate Ballyclare Comrades, Harland & Wolff Welders, Ards and Ballinamallard United.

The Comrades (46 points) travel to Solitude to play Newington today, while the Welders (45) host league leaders Loughgall.

Seventh-placed Ards (44) must win against Dundela at Wilgar Park and hope one of Ballyclare or the Welders drop points to sneak into the top six.

The joker in the pack is eight-placed Ballinamallard (43). They travel to Annagh United today, but also have a game in hand against last-placed Knockbreda which is due to be played next Saturday.

Harry McConkey’s men will fancy their chances of making the top six if they are within two points of the dotted line come 5pm tonight.

The delayed Ballinamallard game — which could not be slotted into a midweek date as Breda Park does not have floodlights — also means that the Championship’s post-split fixtures will not be finalised until next week, unless results go against Fermanagh club this afternoon.

Ahead of today’s clash with Dundela, Ards boss Matthew Tipton said: “If we don’t finish in the top six I don’t know what will happen. I think it’s important psychologically for us to be in that top six.

“Last year we finished in the bottom six, and it wasn’t the worst thing in the world because it gave me the opportunity to run my eye over squad players.

“This year, it feels different. We want to make progress and we want to do better than last year.

“We know we have to win to have any chance of making the cut. I think that’s a scenario that might suit us. We know we have to go for it, and I think we’re a better team when we’re on the front foot.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Knockbreda host Institute in a battle of the bottom two and second-placed Warrenpoint Town welcome Dergview to Milltown.