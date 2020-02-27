Allen determined to fire Coleraine to more silverware

Coleraine new boy Curtis Allen has predicted an Irish Cup thriller against Larne tonight and wants to steer the Bannsiders to more trophy success this season.

Allen's second debut for the club finished with BetMcLean League Cup final glory against Crusaders at Windsor Park and now he wants another Irish Cup medal.

The frontman, who helped Glentoran lift the Irish Cup in 2015, is now hoping to rock Larne at Inver Park in tonight's tasty quarter-final clash in front of the live BBC cameras.

After completing a late transfer deadline day switch from the Glens, Allen has settled in nicely with his new employers and is targeting more cup cheer.

"It will be another tight game, but it promises to be a fantastic occasion," said the 32-year-old.

"We are well prepared, and we know what to expect from Larne, and I'm sure they will be well prepared and know what to expect from us.

"Sometimes in the Irish Cup it comes down to getting a little bit of luck, or even a mistake.

"I just want to show that I can come off the bench and make a positive impact and let Oran (Kearney) know that I'm a good option."

The last time the teams met in the game's top knockout tournament, Coleraine inched home 5-3 after extra-time in what was a real thriller.

Larne skipper Jeff Hughes said: "As captain I can assure you that we will go out and represent the town by giving 110% from the first minute. Get behind the lads and make the home advantage count, it will be the difference.

"We've managed to put a bit of a run together since the turn of the year by losing just once in 10 games now, so we're obviously pleased to be able to go into the Cup game full of confidence.

"Coleraine will do likewise being in good form themselves, so we expect another close affair on the night. The boys truly believe we have now turned a corner and are confident in any situation we find ourselves in, which can only bode well going forward."