Ally Roy at the double as Glentoran maintain their ruthless touch

Ards 1 Glentoran 4

Chris Crane of Ards puts in a tough tackle on Glentoran’s Daniel Purkis at The Bangor Fuels Arena last night

Glentoran warmed-up for Friday night’s crunch Big Two showdown with a comfortable Toals County Antrim Shield win over Ards at Clandeboye Park.

A quickfire double from Ally Roy followed by a superb volley from teen sensation Kirk McLaughlin had the Glens 3-0 up after just 25 minutes, before a late Danny Purkis goal sealed a 4-1 win.

It means there will be another shoot-out between Glentoran and Linfield at Windsor Park on Tuesday November 15, this time in the semi-finals at Windsor Park.

This fixture was a senior game in name only. With one-eye on the Linfield clash at Windsor Park, Glentoran manager Mick McDermott changed 10 players from the side that beat Carrick Rangers last Friday with only goalkeeper Ollie Webber retaining his place.

The Glentoran side included youngsters Aaron Wightman, Harry Murphy, Jonathan Russell and McLaughlin. All four impressed in this one-sided cup tie.

While it was no surprise to see the Premiership title chasers ringing the changes, it perhaps says something about the standing of the competition that Ards boss Matthew Tipton made nine changes of his own.

Only left-back Christopher Crane and midfielder Patrick Cafolla retained their places from the team that beat Knockbreda 4-1 on Saturday, as Tipton prioritised this weekend’s trip to the Brandywell to play Institute in the Lough 41 Championship.

The quarter-final clash outlined, rather unsurprisingly, that Glentoran have more strength in depth than their Championship counterparts.

Indeed, it took the Glens just 53 seconds to open the scoring. Winger Roy collected the ball on the right-flank and drove at the Ards defence, before cutting inside onto his left foot and dispatching the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

And it was Roy who doubled the advantage just three minutes later.

The former Derry City man used his pace to beat the Ards offside trap and dispatch the ball past stand-in goalkeeper Jason Craughwell.

The goal of the night arrived in the 25th minute.

Wightman flighted over a pinpoint right-wing cross, where McLaughlin, the forward who joined from Coleraine during the summer, was on hand to score with a well-timed volley that nearly ripped the net off its hinges.

Roy almost completed his hat-trick on the half-hour mark, only for his lob to bounce off the woodwork with keeper Craughwell stranded.

While Glentoran looked set to run up a cricket score after half an hour, Ards managed to stem the flow and on the brink of half-time, they scored a goal of their own

Some good work from Cafolla set-up Daniel Reynolds who produced a composed penalty box finish.

Apart from a string of substitutions, the second half was played without major incident, until the east Belfast men found the net in the 87th minute when Craughwell palmed the ball into the path of Purkis, who poked the ball into the net from inside the six-yard box.

Ards: Craughwell, Young, Crane, Mullen, McKendry, Jallow (Scannell, 81), Cafolla, McVeigh, Brown, Reynolds (Hunter, 72), Arthurs (Boyd, 72)

Subs not used: Moore, Hall, Calderwood, Murray

Glentoran: Webber, Wightman, Singleton (Kane, 63), Crowe, Russell, Murray (Murray, 63), Devlin (McCarten 68), Murphy, Roy (Walsh 77), Purkis, McLaughlin (R.Donnelly 77)

Subs not used: McCarey, Haughey

Referee: Evan Boyce

Man of the Match: Ally Roy

Match Rating: 5/10