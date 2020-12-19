'Am I the right person for this club?': Gary Hamilton again threatens to leave Glenavon and Irish League football over referee decisions

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has once again threatened to walk away from Irish League football over refereeing decisions.

The former Glentoran striker guided his current club to a 2-1 win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, a victory that saw them shoot into the top half of the table.

However, it was not the goals by Danny Purkis and Conor McCloskey that was on the boss' mind come full-time, rather a controversial late red card for winger McCloskey.

At the end of what had been an impressive performance by the ex-Ballymena attacker, he was sent off having picked up two yellow cards from referee Chris Morrison, both for what were adjudged to have been dives.

In particular, it was the second, in the final minute, that riled Hamilton, as it looked like McCloskey had jinked inside his marker before being clipped and brought down.

Hamilton, as he was serving a touchline suspension, was close by the incident behind the perimeter fence and was less than impressed.

"I'm sick, sore and tired," he sighed. "You hear me every week coming out and talking about major decisions.

"Today we've had two penalties kicks (turned down) that are stone-wallers, and we've seen them (back on TV).

"But the most disappointing thing is the second (yellow card). Conor gets sent off and is suspended for a game. Luckily we have a Mid-Ulster Cup game on Tuesday that will clear it but he still shouldn't be missing a game because of a poor refereeing decision.

"I've had a word with the referee after the game in a really nice way because I respect him and he's missed a big, big, big call. A player gets suspended over the head of it and that really frustrates me.

"The first one was a coming together and he got booked. He didn't look for a penalty. The second one, he's got booked for a foul on him."

It's an ever-lengthening list of decisions that have frustrated Hamilton this season. Just two weeks ago, Hamilton felt Larne midfielder John Herron should have been dismissed for an alleged punch before he fired in a late winner.

A week previous, there was a contentiously disallowed goal against Crusaders and earlier in the season, two penalty appeals turned down during a draw with Dungannon and, of course, the failure to dismiss Linfield's Christy Manzinga for an incident for which the midfielder was subsequently sanctioned.

For Hamilton, the run leaves him questioning his future, a thought he first outlined following that incident against Linfield.

"It's starting to really frustrate me," he said despite the win at Milltown. "As much as I love the players and I love the club, I'm starting to think is it because of me? Am I the right person for this club?

"It seems to be it's happening every single week against us. If it is because of me then I'd be safer moving on and doing something else. I've actually got to the stage where I'm really frustrated, even though we've won. I love winning but I'm starting to ask is there an agenda here, because it's happening every week. It's not the same referee every week, it's different referees. I'm starting to think is there something happening at the top?"

The Irish FA is aware of the comments and has been contacted for a response on behalf of the refereeing panel.