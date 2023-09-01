Ambitions still run deep in Ryan Moffatt’s new position with promotion chasers Annagh United

As a skilful winger, Ryan Moffatt helped both Loughgall and Ards to Championship glory.

Now, he is hoping to repeat the trick with League leaders Annagh United.

But at the age of 38, you’re unlikely to see Moffatt turning full-backs inside-out down the left flank.

Instead, he has reinvented himself as a deep-lying midfielder, playing a key role in Annagh’s recent success.

In each of the last two seasons, Ciaran McGurgan’s men have qualified for the Promotion Play-Offs, while victory in tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash with Newington will see the Portadown club stretch their lead at the top of the division.

Moffatt laughed: “The young lads don’t believe me when I say I use to fly up and down the flank and chip in with a load of goals each year!

“At some point, you realise you can’t do that as well as you used to.

“When that happened to me, I adapted my game to become a central midfielder.

I can still read it well and play a pass, so it suits me well.

“I can use my experience to help the players around me. It’s given me extra years at a decent level.”

Moffatt is confident that Annagh will claim promotion to the Premiership in the near future.

He said: “I do think this club will reach the Premiership at some point in the next few years. There’s a lot of ambition here and there are plans to improve the ground.

“Whether or not it happens this season, we will have to wait and see.

“The Championship is tough now.

“There used to be games that you knew who would win before a ball was kicked, but now every team is strong.

“This summer, every time I checked social media, there was another big signing in the Championship.

“Niall Currie’s a good friend of mine but sometimes I think he’s playing Football Manager at Portadown with the amount of signings he’s made!

“I’m not complaining, though, because it’s good for the League.”

Elsewhere, Annagh’s cross-town rivals Portadown travel to Belfast to play H&W Welders in the match of the day.

New boys Bangor host Institute, their north Down rivals Ards travel to Knockbreda with both clubs seeking their first victory of the season.

Ballyclare Comrades and Ballinamallard United clash at Dixon Park, and Dergview welcome Dundela to Darragh Park.