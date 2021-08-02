‘An iconic football man’: Oran Kearney pays tribute to Coleraine legend Victor Hunter

Coleraine legend: Bannsiders icon Victor Hunter has died at the age of 84

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has added his voice to the warm tributes following the sad passing of club legend Victor Hunter.

The club’s former player, coach, manager and Honorary Vice President passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 84.

A goalkeeper who spent the majority of his career on the Ballycastle Road after joining from Derry City in 1957, he made 472 appearances between the sticks for the Bannsiders.

He helped Coleraine win the Irish Cup in 1965, as well as the All-Ireland Blaxnit Cup in 1969 and also represented Northern Ireland at both ‘B’ and full international level.

Victor was the assistant manager to Bertie Peacock and in 1978 he returned to manage Coleraine and was in the dugout for three years.

In more recent times, Victor was heavily involved in the club’s youth set-up and helped kick start the careers of players.

Victor’s service was recognised in 2017 when he was appointed Honorary Vice-President at the club’s 90th anniversary dinner.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney played under Victor at Ballymoney United and labelled him as ‘a true football man’.

“Victor is an iconic football man who I started my career playing under when he managed Ballymoney United,” he told Coleraine’s website.

“He will be fondly remembered in the same breath as Bertie Peacock, Harry Gregg and other legends of the club.

“A true football man, who in more recent years, we had the pleasure of spending time with on the team bus going to away games.

“He had a fountain of knowledge and helped the careers of so many players.”

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry added: “The term legend is used very loosely but Victor was an absolute legend.

“As a Board, we were delighted to appoint Victor as Honorary Vice President as his association to Coleraine was unbelievable.

“He went that extra mile for young players and one of my earliest memories was the team he took to the Milk Cup final. No matter where we went, the youth really thought a lot of him.

“In recent years, we enjoyed his company going to away games and his football knowledge was second to none.

“On behalf of the club, we pass on our thoughts and condolences to Victor’s family and friends.”