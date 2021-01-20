An Irish Cup with just the 12 Premiership teams is better than no Irish Cup at all: Eoin Bradley

New format: Eoin Bradley fears the Irish Cup may have to be reduced further

Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley has argued that the Irish Cup may have to go ahead featuring only Danske Bank Premiership sides this season.

The Irish FA were unable to secure elite status for the tournament, so it couldn't kick off on January 9 with the round of 32 ties.

All football competitions this season face an uncertain future due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Irish FA remain determined to play the Irish Cup in safer times.

Clubs below the elite Premiership have been unable to start their league seasons and there have even been calls for the Championship campaign to be abandoned.

The top tier is allowed to continue behind closed doors and Covid-19 testing is being introduced this week to allay safety fears, but there's still concern of further outbreaks.

Bradley, who has lifted the Irish Cup with Glenavon and Coleraine, feels a tournament involving just the Premiership sides cannot be ruled out.

"I was reading the Irish FA are determined to play the Irish Cup, but it might have to be an all-Premiership tournament," said Bradley, who scored for Coleraine in the 3-1 final success over Cliftonville in 2018.

"The junior non-elite teams can't play and you worry some of them might go out of business.

"If the Irish Cup was cut down to 12 teams, you could run it off quite quickly. It's not ideal but it may be a worst-case scenario for one year because of this pandemic. A Cup with 12 teams is better than nothing and it does carry a European place."

Bradley added: “I hope the Irish Cup does go ahead. I’ve usually made it to finals or semi-finals so hopefully that record can continue.

“With the lockdown possibly extending further, what can you do? Time is running out for the lower-league teams, and it’s not an easy call, but someone may make it. It’s a shame to lose the League Cup too, but with the non-elite teams not playing, you may just have to play the Irish Cup with the senior teams for just this year. It’s really tough on the junior teams, but what can you do?”

Ironically, the Bannsiders were drawn at home to Crusaders in the round of 32. How the new Covid-19 testing works will give everyone an indication of whether football is feasible in these challenging times.

Bradley, who netted his 50th goal for Coleraine in the last outing against Carrick Rangers, has seen his personal and sporting life badly disrupted by the virus.

“We had to put the wedding and honeymoon back a second time,” said the former Derry GAA star. “We were supposed to get married in November, but have put it back to October this year. Hopefully it will be third time lucky. It’s an inconvenience but there’s a lot of other people in worse predicaments.

“Emma is a nurse at Altnagelvin and the Robinson Hospital in Ballymoney, so she’s kept busy. It’s bad in the hospitals but hopefully as the vaccine is rolled out things will get better.

“My father-in-law had the virus and was bad for a few days. Some of my friends had it too but it affects people in different ways.”

The Irish Cup winner with the Lurgan Blues in 2016 hopes the Covid-19 testing will allow football to continue.

“The testing gives you an idea of who has it and it can stop the spread of the virus,” said ‘Skinner’. “I know the testing is initially for four weeks, but if they want the football to continue they will have to continue with the testing. If they stop the funding for the tests, the games would probably have to stop too.

“I would play football in the middle of anything.”

Dungannon Swifts, meanwhile, have handed a three-year professional deal to 16-year-old midfielder Darren Robinson.