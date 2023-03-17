Andy Ryan goal puts Larne nine points clear at the top

Larne 1 Ballymena United 0

Andrew Ryan and Leroy Millar celebrate the only goal of the game

Larne bagged a crucial derby win at home to Ballymena United to move nine points clear of the chasing pack at the top of the Premiership.

All eyes will now be on their title rivals on Saturday, with Larne boss Tiernan Lynch particularly interested in events at Windsor Park and Solitude.

Andy Ryan struck the only goal of the game a minute before the break as home side maintained their impressive form in pursuit of a first-ever top flight title.

United failed to trouble Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson throughout the 90 minutes, but managed to keep themselves in the contest despite seeing their own stopper, Jordan Willamson, sent off in stoppage time.

Larne came into this encounter having not played for 10 days after their 0-0 stalemate with title rivals Linfield.

Ballymena, by contrast, had been in action just 72 hours earlier having suffered a late defeat at the hands of Glentoran at the Oval.

The Braidmen settled well in the early exchanges however and had the first sight of goal after five minutes when the ball fell to Ryan Waide and he sliced a half volley over the bar from 12 yards.

Larne soon settled into a passing game and threatened themselves after 12 minutes.

Micheal Glynn produced a super mazy run which took him from the left flank right into the box and with the ball on his unfavoured right side he could only poke the ball at Jordan Williamson, which the ‘keeper did well to stop.

A minute later the home side almost took the lead in spectacular fashion when the ball dropped for Andy Ryan 25 yards from goal and he unleashed a fierce half volley with his left foot which Williamson did well to push on to his left-hand post.

The had to wait to the half hour for their next opportunity to arrive, as the home side broke quickly with the ball ricocheting to Paul O’Neill on the edge of the D and his low drive was again kept out by Williamson.

United continued to defend well and were limiting Larne to few clear sights at goal, the best two chances came with Paul O’Neill’s swivel and shot from a tight angle inside the box and Leroy Millar’s header well wide when he found some space from a corner.

However, they did manage to find the breakthrough a minute before the break.

Joe Thomson found Paul O’Neill in space on the edge of the box and the striker chipped the onrushing Williamson and with the ball looking like it was drifting wide his strike partner Ryan was on hand to tap home at the back post.

Ryan has been in super form since his move from Hamilton Accies late in the January window and his sixth goal since moving across the Irish Sea felt like another big moment for the striker, helping to break Ballymena’s stout resistance.

To their credit Ballymena began the second half brightly, looking for a way back into the contest.

The closest they came to doing that, however, was a couple of set pieces which whizzed across Rohan Ferguson’s six-yard box.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch shuffled his attacking options midway through the half when he introduced Thomas Maguire in place of O’Neill.

It almost paid instant dividends when Maguire raced clear on the left and crossed for Leroy Millar, who headed over against his former side.

As the game entered the closing stages Larne began to look nervy with an important three points at stake, giving the ball away in good positions on more than a few occasions.

Despite this, the best chance in stoppage time fell Larne’s way when Mark Randall flashed a low cross across the face of goal with fellow substitute Thomas Maguire just unable to get the telling touch for a tap-in.

There was even late drama when goalkeeper Jordan Williamson received his marching orders for bring down Mark Randall, after the stopper had gone forward for a late free-kick and chopped the midfielder down when about to shoot towards an empty goal.

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, O’Neill (Maguire, 68 mins), Donnelly, Thomson (Randall, 80 mins), Millar (Gordon, 80 mins), Glynn (Kelly, 68 mins), Cosgrove, Ryan (Kearns, 89 mins)

Unused subs: Pardington, Hutchison

Ballymena United: Williamson, Nelson, Wilson (Whiteside 64 mins), McDaid, Waide (Place, 76 mins), McCullough, Kane, Henderson, McVarnock (Gibson, 83 mins), Graham, Farquhar

Unused subs: Thompson, Tweed, McGrory, Tipton

Referee: Steven Gregg

Man of the Match: Andy Ryan

Match Rating: 6/10