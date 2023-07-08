Andy Ryan silences transfer talk and pens new deal with Larne

Scottish striker Andy Ryan has extended his contract with Larne until the end of the 2025-26 campaign

Striker Andy Ryan has agreed a contract extension with Larne until the end of the 2025-26 season.

A number of clubs, including Linfield, had Ryan on their radar, but the Scot has opted to stay at Inver Park.

The 28-year-old former Dunfermline Athletic striker joined the Invermen from Hamilton Academical in January.

He went on to score big goals as Tiernan Lynch’s side clinched a first Premiership title.

Ryan commenced his career at Hamilton before enjoying stints at Brechin City, Arbroath, Forfar Athletic, Airdrieonians, Dunfermline and Stirling Albion prior to making his return to the Accies.

Larne fans will now see more of the man who has played in each of the top four divisions in Scottish football.

It remains unclear whether his strike partner, Lee Bonis, will secure a move across the water this summer.

New Newry City striker Lee Newell, meanwhile, says the ‘atmosphere’ around the club convinced him to make the move to The Showgrounds ahead of next season.

Newell joins Newry from Rathfriland, whom he fired to Northern Amateur Football League glory and also to a place in the upcoming term’s Premier Intermediate League. The 26-year-old is the third forward to join City for the new campaign – alongside Adam Salley and Adam Carroll – and he is excited to get to work.

“I am delighted to be signing for Newry City and can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and will be working hard to hit the ground running,” said Newell.

“There is a great atmosphere around the club and I’m excited to be a part of that and help the club push on to achieve the goals set for this season.”

Manager Gary Boyle commented: “Lee comes into us off the back of a very successful stint at Rathfriland and is a goal scorer who provides the team with a slightly different attacking dimension whilst complementing the attacking players we have at the club.

“Another relatively local talent, who, at 26, is ready to kick on with the next chapter of his career, Lee is a great character whose personality and attitude are in tune with the core values of our club; he will fit into the group seamlessly.”

Ballymena United winger Spencer Beattie has made the drop down to NAFL Division 1B outfit Grove United after the expiration of his contract.

He spent last season on loan with Dundela.